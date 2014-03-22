10 Stunning Extreme Sports Photos That Won Red Bull Illume's Photography Contest

Tony Olivero
Red Bull Illume PhotoZakary Noyle/Red Bull Illume

Extreme sports provide for some of the most jaw-dropping photography in all of sports.

The world’s largest action sports and adventure photography contest, Red Bull Illume, recently selected ten action and adventure photo finalists from nearly 30,000 entrants.

The pictures include several different kinds of extreme sports.

Red Bull Illume sent us the top 10 photos from this year’s contest.

Category Finalist 2013: Close Up

Category Finalist 2013: New Creativity

Category Finalist 2013: Energy

Category Finalist 2013: Illumination

Category Finalist 2013: Playground

Category Finalist 2013: Lifestyle by Leica

Category Finalist 2013: Wings

Category Finalist 2013: Experimental

Category Finalist 2013: Sequence

Category Finalist 2013: Spirit

Want more cool sports photography?

The 62 Most Mesmerising Photos From The Winter Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.