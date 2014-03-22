10 Stunning Extreme Sports Photos That Won Red Bull Illume's Photography Contest

Extreme sports provide for some of the most jaw-dropping photography in all of sports.

The world’s largest action sports and adventure photography contest, Red Bull Illume, recently selected ten action and adventure photo finalists from nearly 30,000 entrants.

The pictures include several different kinds of extreme sports.

Red Bull Illume sent us the top 10 photos from this year’s contest.

