10 Strange Facts You Might Not Know About Warren Buffett

Yesterday Warren Buffett got dragged through the mud a bit, after news emerged that Berkshire Hathaway is just a, uh, tad behind on its taxes. But today is a time of celebration… why? Because it’s Buffett’s 81st birthday! And while Buffett will probably spend the day working (he usually does), that doesn’t mean that we here at Mogulite can’t mark the occasion in our own way.With that in mind, we present to you our 10 favourite, weird facts about the Oracle of Omaha that you might not know yet. How many calories does he eat a day? Why did he pose with an MBA student wearing reindeer antlers? Did he really have an open marriage? Come found out…
He was a paperboy for The Washington Post… and the Times-Herald, apparently. He began selling both papers so that when customers canceled their subscriptions to one, he had the other ready for them to buy.
We all knew he was frugal -- and Buffett's favourite restaurant, Piccolo Pete's in Omaha, proves as much. There you can buy a New York Strip Steak there for $9.95.
He disowned his granddaughter, Nicole Buffett, in 2006, after she participated in a documentary about children of the ultra-wealthy. Warren's son, Peter, formally adopted Nicole when he married her mother -- but the two divorced 10 years later. Buffett was reportedly so enraged by Nicole's participation in the documentary that he wrote to her in a letter, 'I have not emotionally or legally adopted you as a grandchild, nor have the rest of my family adopted you as a niece or a cousin.'
Buffett is a frat guy -- no, really. He pledged Alpha Sigma Phi. The fraternity focuses on 'silence, purity, charity, honour and patriotism' according to its mission statement.
He loves junk food. A profile on Buffett in the Wall Street Journal noted his penchant for snacking on Cheetos, licorice candy and Cherry Coke.
And so long as we're on the subject of food -- Warren Buffett has said he eats exactly 2,500 calories a day. The strategy is part of his own, personal style of nutrition -- he famously once said 'If I eat more than 2,500 calories a day, I'm going to gain weight. If I eat less than 2,500 a day I'm going to lose weight. I'd like to choose the 2,500 calories that I eat.'
He once posed for a Boston College MBA student's Christmas card… Wearing red, light-up reindeer antlers.
Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, according to a Salon profile. He later sold it for a $5 profit.
Warren Buffett had an open marriage -- well, kind of. He and his wife, Susan, separated in the 1970s and lived apart until her death in 2004. As popular lore dictates, Warren then took up a relationship with Susan's friend Astrid Menks (at Susan's suggestion). The three remained close through the years, often sending Christmas cards signed 'Warren, Susie and Astrid.' Two years after Susan's passing, Astrid and Warren wed -- they had dinner at 'Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant,' afterward.
