Photo: The Daily Ticker

Yesterday Warren Buffett got dragged through the mud a bit, after news emerged that Berkshire Hathaway is just a, uh, tad behind on its taxes. But today is a time of celebration… why? Because it’s Buffett’s 81st birthday! And while Buffett will probably spend the day working (he usually does), that doesn’t mean that we here at Mogulite can’t mark the occasion in our own way.With that in mind, we present to you our 10 favourite, weird facts about the Oracle of Omaha that you might not know yet. How many calories does he eat a day? Why did he pose with an MBA student wearing reindeer antlers? Did he really have an open marriage? Come found out…



Click here to see 10 strange facts you might not know about Warren Buffett >

This post originally appeared on Mogulite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.