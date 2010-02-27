The Radar: 10 Brewing Stories You Must Start Paying Attention To

Did the Greece crisis catch you buy surprise?
Turkey has been turned upside down by the arrest of military officials in a planned coup plot. The country's military was formerly responsible for preventing the growth of Islamist politics in the country, which is what the coup was supposedly aimed at.
The result is that Turkey has been destabilized and its E.U. ascension has been put in further doubt. With a further 11 arrests today, the amount of military officials wrapped up in the plot could continue to increase next week.
Heat: Cool.
Argentina and the UK have been clashing this week over the moves of a British oil company around the Falkland Islands.
The disputed territories could become wrapped up in the UK elections, which are due by May at the latest, and could continue to exacerbate emerging problems between the US and Britain. U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton will be meeting with Argentinian leaders next week to try to mediate the situation.
Heat: Medium-cool.
Right now everyone in Europe is focused on the so-called PIIGS. But here's something else you should pay attention to: Austria. Here's a country that's decidedly in 'rich' Europe, but it's got a shakey banking system with exposure to Eastern Europe.
If you're thinking about contagian, don't think about who has a cold now, think about who might get a cold in six months toa year.
Heat: Modestly warm.
The world is excited that Iraq is set to turn back on the oil spigots, while Saudi Arabia and Iran are worried about a price collapse.
But maybe Iraq should ahe its own fears. Tension is brewing in its long-dispurted northern territory of Kurdistan, and it has major oil implications. Some predict an all-out civil war.
Heat: Lukewarm.
McCain is battling for his political existence against a tea party upstart. He is flailing to deal with his decision on TARP and we are calling on you to short him in his primary election.
While the Republican party's fortunes have been on the rise, this kind of campaign represents a battle over the future of the opposition.
Bonus: Watch the Republican primary in Florida, where another centrist Republican, Charlie Crist, is getting slaughtered by Marco Rubio.
Heat: Lukewarm.
This week China announced plans to tighten personal credit for consumers and the currency is pointing higher, suggesting the country might announce further tightening measures.
There is also the potential for currency peg modifications, which could emerge next week, and greatly impact the purchasing power of Chinese consumers.
Heat: Warmer.
Many ships that have been idle since the start of the financial crisis are starting to move again.
Whether or not this potential forward looking signal comes through next week could point to growth in future months.
Heat: Warmer.
Obama's health care round table with members of both parties produced mixed results this week as he tried to shepherd through yet another version of the reform bill.
The President seems to have a lingering 'Plan C' though, which may go into effect next week if the response to the round table is poor.
Heat: Warm.
The pound continues to slide downward as belief in Britain's ability to maintain and better its fiscal position wanes.
UBS is saying that dramatic cuts could kill the pound and it seems quantitative easing might be back on the menu for the UK, potentially leading to further declines next week.
Heat: Hot.
Protests struck the Greek capital of Athens this week with further signs that the country's people are unwilling to accept the difficult economic terms their government is proposing.
Europe continues to slide into further confusion over the subject, as key players like Germany have failed to come to a decision on how to act.
Europe and Greece will be forced to take action on the issue sooner rather than later as speculators continue to circle the troubled country.
Heat: Hottest.
This is a hot new experimental energy source, NASA-based technology that could revolutionise the world. Or it could be a total nothing like most promises of renewable energy sources.
We have no idea how significant this could be.
