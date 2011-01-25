10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
Sniper

U.S. stocks are mixed this morning as investors prepare for earnings releases from American Express, Amgen, and Texas Instruments.

Overnight, markets were mixed in Asia, with the Nikkei higher. In Europe, shares are also mixed this morning.

There’s no major economic news breaking today, so the focus will be on today’s earnings releases.

ACQUISITION: Novartis agrees to acquire Genoptix for $470 million

ACQUISITION: RockTenn to buy Smurfit Stone Container for $3.5 billion creating the second-biggest container board producer in North America

NEW REPORT: Berkshire Hathaway could pay a dividend in the next 12-18 months according to new Barron's report

OFFER EXTENDED: Sanofi-Aventis has extended its offer to Genzyme for second time in six weeks

STRONG EARNINGS: McDonald's increases earnings-per-share by 11%

CEO RAISE: Citigroup increased Vikram Pandit's salary to $1.75 million from $1 million

SALE DEAL: GE agreed to sell its GE Money arm in Singapore to Standard Chartered for around $701 million

STRONG EARNINGS: Halliburton doubled its fourth quarter income with $605 million

NEW BOARD MEMBERS: J.C. Penney named Bill Ackman and Steven Roth to its board

STOCK AWARD: Eric Schmidt received $100 million in stock and stock options for move from CEO to executive chairman

