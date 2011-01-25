10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stocks are mixed this morning as investors prepare for earnings releases from American Express, Amgen, and Texas Instruments.
Overnight, markets were mixed in Asia, with the Nikkei higher. In Europe, shares are also mixed this morning.
There’s no major economic news breaking today, so the focus will be on today’s earnings releases.
ACQUISITION: RockTenn to buy Smurfit Stone Container for $3.5 billion creating the second-biggest container board producer in North America
NEW REPORT: Berkshire Hathaway could pay a dividend in the next 12-18 months according to new Barron's report
SALE DEAL: GE agreed to sell its GE Money arm in Singapore to Standard Chartered for around $701 million
STOCK AWARD: Eric Schmidt received $100 million in stock and stock options for move from CEO to executive chairman
