10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stocks are mixed this morning as investors prepare for earnings releases from American Express, Amgen, and Texas Instruments.



Overnight, markets were mixed in Asia, with the Nikkei higher. In Europe, shares are also mixed this morning.

There’s no major economic news breaking today, so the focus will be on today’s earnings releases.

