10 Stocks Getting Whacked This Morning

With all the major stock indices plunging this morning, there’s bound to be quite a few losers in the mix. Here’s the damage count so far:



S&P 500: 1086 / -1.65%

-GameStop Corp. (GME): $17.33 / -8.11%

-First Solar Inc. (FSLR): $99.92 / -4.96%

-CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX): $46.19 / -4.13%

-NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): $15.91 / -3.87%

-LSI Corporation (LSI): $5.30 / -3.81%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 10,205 / -1.63%

-Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): $54.83 / -3.74%

-The Coca-Cola Company (KO): $53.17 / -3.61%

-JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): $39.85 / -2.45%

-American Express Company (AXP): $37.49 / -2.40%

-General Electric Co. (GE): $15.75 / -2.30%

