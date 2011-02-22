10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are down today on concern over oil-producing disruptions in Libya. Besides news that Apple was delaying production on its iPad 2 there were a bunch of earnings reports released this morning.
Here is a roundup of earnings
- Wal-mart beat estimates but sales were down
- Home Depot beat analyst predictions
- Macy’s and Hewlett-Packard will be posting their numbers later today
CEO DEPARTURE: Dynegy said it will replace its CEO Bruce Williamson and its board after shareholders rejected a $665 million offer from Icahn
EARNINGS BEAT: Wal-mart beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter earnings with $166 billion but comparable store sales were down
EARNINGS WATCH: Macy's is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit of $1.52 a share on $8.27 billion
EARNINGS BEAT: Home Depot beat analyst estimates with profit of $587 million or $0.36 per share for the quarter. It boosted its full-year forecast with expectations for earnings to rise 9.5%.
EARNINGS WATCH: Hewlett-Packard is projected to post a first-quarter EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.94 billion
ACQUISITION DEAL: News Corp. said it reached agreement to buy Shine Group which is valued around $673.5 million
ACQUISITION DEAL: BHP Billiton entered the U.S. shale gas business by agreeing to buy Chesapeake Energy assets for $4.75 billion
