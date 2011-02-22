10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are down today on concern over oil-producing disruptions in Libya. Besides news that Apple was delaying production on its iPad 2 there were a bunch of earnings reports released this morning.



Here is a roundup of earnings

Wal-mart beat estimates but sales were down

Home Depot beat analyst predictions

Macy’s and Hewlett-Packard will be posting their numbers later today

