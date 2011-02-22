10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are down today on concern over oil-producing disruptions in Libya. Besides news that Apple was delaying production on its iPad 2 there were a bunch of earnings reports released this morning. 

Here is a roundup of earnings

  • Wal-mart beat estimates but sales were down
  • Home Depot beat analyst predictions
  • Macy’s and Hewlett-Packard will be posting their numbers later today

INVESTOR BID: Cobalt Video has made a $290 million bid to buy Blockbuster out of bankruptcy

Closing price: $0.12

Read about it here >

CEO DEPARTURE: Dynegy said it will replace its CEO Bruce Williamson and its board after shareholders rejected a $665 million offer from Icahn

Closing price: $6.01

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Wal-mart beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter earnings with $166 billion but comparable store sales were down

Closing price: $55.38

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Macy's is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit of $1.52 a share on $8.27 billion

Closing price: $23.75

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Home Depot beat analyst estimates with profit of $587 million or $0.36 per share for the quarter. It boosted its full-year forecast with expectations for earnings to rise 9.5%.

Closing price: $38.48

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Hewlett-Packard is projected to post a first-quarter EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.94 billion

Closing price: $48.67

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Medtronic fell below estimates with third-quarter revenue of $3.961 billion

Closing price: $41.27

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION DEAL: News Corp. said it reached agreement to buy Shine Group which is valued around $673.5 million

Closing price: $17.71

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION DEAL: BHP Billiton entered the U.S. shale gas business by agreeing to buy Chesapeake Energy assets for $4.75 billion

Closing price: $92.39

Read about it here >

PRODUCTION DELAY: The release of Apple's next generation iPad may have be delayed until June

Closing price: $350.56

Read about it here >

