10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are slightly lower this morning after China raised its reserve requirements for the second time this year.Investors are waiting for Ben Bernanke to speak at the G20 in Paris today but there is a whole bunch of earnings news out already.
Here is a roundup of earnings
- Brocade and SunPower posted gains
- Earnings are expected to come out for Campell’s Soup and Progress Energy later today
- Nordstrom made a bid to acquire HauteLook
EARNINGS BEAT: Brocade Communications posted a revenue increase to $546 million. Shares jumped close to 6% in after hours.
RAISED FORECAST: SunPower posted better than expected earnings and raised its forecast for the first quarter. Shares were up around 6% in after-hours trading.
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Campbell Soup to report its second quarter EPS at $0.72 on revenue of $2.15 billion
EARNINGS WATCH: Progress Energy expects to post an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $2.44 billion for the fourth quarter
ACQUISITION DEAL: Nordstrom is planning to buy online retailer HauteLook for $180 million. Stock dropped 2% in after hours after posting better-than-expected earnings.
BEAT EARNINGS: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beat analyst estimates with fourth-quarter revenue of $192.6 million. Shares climbed more than 10% in after hours.
EARNINGS BEAT: Aruba Networks beat expectations with revenue of $93.9 million for the quarter. Shares were up over 8% in after hours.
ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgraded Weight Watchers from underweight to equalweight after the stock surged 46% on strong earnings
EARNINGS BEAT: American Public Education beat analyst estimates and rose close to 7% in after hours.
