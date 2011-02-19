10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are slightly lower this morning after China raised its reserve requirements for the second time this year.Investors are waiting for Ben Bernanke to speak at the G20 in Paris today but there is a whole bunch of earnings news out already.



Here is a roundup of earnings

Brocade and SunPower posted gains

Earnings are expected to come out for Campell’s Soup and Progress Energy later today

Nordstrom made a bid to acquire HauteLook

