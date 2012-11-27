CHART OF THE DAY: 10 Stocks Account For 88% Of S&P 500 Earnings Growth

Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team led by Adam Parker just published their 2013 outlook for the stock market. They’re calling for the S&P 500 to end next year at 1,434.



The massive research note included a lot of interesting information about the stock market including this: just 10 companies are accounting for 88 per cent of all of the earnings growth in the S&P 500 this year.

For 2013, the sources of growth are expected to be much more diversified with the top 10 names driving just 34 per cent of growth.

Still, the biggest names will play a big role next year. “Notably, Apple, Bank of America, Microsoft, GE, and Google are forecasted to be one-quarter of the entire S&P500’s earnings growth in 2013,” writes Parker.

Here’s the chart from Parker’s note:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.