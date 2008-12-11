10 Status Symbols That We Hope The Recession Erases

This financial crisis has become one big black hole engulfing anything from the homes of the poor to the billions of the billionaires.



But there’s a silver lining!

Poor, pissed off people have a tendency to tolerate fewer annoying things. From the WSJ, here are 10 status symbols we hope will disappear in the recession:

1. Live birthday performances by Christina Aguilera.

2. Shadow Yachts

3. Homes with 26 toilets

4. Oligarchs [Almost extinct!]

5. The $100 million, diamond-encrusted skull

6. Paris Hilton

7. The Hermes helicopter

8. Personal aborists

9. “Million dollar” cocktails with edible gold leaf

10. The word “luxury.”

Got anything to add?

