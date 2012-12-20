These States Have The Cheapest Gas In The US

Photo: Flickr / ^riza^

Concerns about global economic weakness have pushed crude oil prices down in recent weeks.The decline was seen in gas prices, too.



As of December 6, national prices averaged $3.38 per gallon, down from $3.46 per gallon a month before.

Some states have kept their prices significantly below the average nationwide price.

Based on data from The American Automobile Association, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 10 states with the lowest gas prices.

States impose gasoline taxes and fees, in addition to federal gasoline taxes. These taxes can vary significantly from state to state, affecting regional prices. It’s not surprising then to find that the 10 states with the lowest gas prices tend to have among the lowest fuel taxes.

The states on this list are below the median in terms of taxes and fees, with four of the states on this list among the 10 states with the lowest taxes and fees per gallon.

States with refineries also tend to have lower prices because oil can be moved to local stations at much cheaper prices, which results in lower prices at the pump.

Most of the states on this list have refineries located within its borders. Texas, which has among the cheapest gas in the country, has 26 refineries, more than any other state in the country. Louisiana has 18 refineries, the second most of any state.

Overall cost of living is generally low in the states with the lowest gas prices. Tennessee, which has the fourth-cheapest gas prices, has the lowest cost of living in the country. Oklahoma, which has the fifth-cheapest gas, has the second-lowest cost of living.

Overall, all the states on this list are in the lower half in terms of cost of living. And five of the 10 states on the list have among the 10-lowest cost of living.

But while cost of living is low, so is the amount of money state residents bring in. All of the states on the list had median household income in 2011 below the national median income of $50,502. Seven of the 10 states had among the 10 lowest median incomes in the country.

Based on AAA’s Daily Fuel Gauge Report, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 10 states with the lowest gas prices as of December 6. We also looked at gas prices from the same time last week, last month and last year, as well as peak prices this year, to monitor the recent activity of gas prices in different parts of the country.

We also considered taxes and fees per gallon by state from the American Petroleum Institute, refineries and refining capacity by state from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, cost of living by state from the Council for Community and Economic Research and 2011 median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau.

10. Kansas Regular gas price per gallon: $3.22

Tax per gallon: 25.0 cents (25th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 3 A gallon of gas in Kansas currently costs 16 cents less than the national average, roughly the same price difference as a year ago. But, like the most of the country, gas prices in the state have risen year-over-year, with gas now 10 cents more expensive than it was this time last year. The highest recorded average gas price in Kansas was $4.02 per gallon in July 2008, while the highest price this year was $3.80 at the start of September. 9. Alabama Regular gas price per gallon: $3.21

Tax per gallon: 20.9 cents (13th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 3 The highest gas price in Alabama of $4.05 per gallon was recorded in September, 2008. More recently, gas prices peaked at roughly $3.75 per gallon in April of this year. Prices have since fallen by more than 50 cents to the current price of $3.21 a gallon. While the state does not have particularly strong refining -- it processes 180,000 barrels per day, 18th in the country -- Alabama is located in the gulf coast region, home to the two biggest refiners in the country, Texas and Louisiana. 8. Louisiana Regular gas price per gallon: $3.19

Tax per gallon: 20.0 cents (tied for 11th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 18 Louisiana's gas price of $3.19 a gallon is down 11 cents from a month earlier, and way below the nearly $3.80 a gallon reached in early April. In many of Louisiana's larger metropolitan areas, prices are even lower. In New Orleans, the average price of gasoline is $3.16 a gallon. In the Shreveport-Bossier City area, the average price is just $3.13. Helping to keep prices low are Louisiana's 18 refineries, which is more than any other state except for Texas. The state also has a refining capacity of over 3 million barrels per day, second-highest in the U.S. 7. Mississippi Regular gas price per gallon: $3.17

Tax per gallon: 18.8 cents (17th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 3 Current gas prices in Mississippi are $3.17 per gallon, down 9 cents from a month ago -- a larger decline than the 8 cents drop nationwide and well below the $3.75 per gallon -- $3.80 per gallon recorded in early April. But while gas prices in Mississippi are lower than most states in the country, Mississippi's residents are hurting more than most. The state's median household income in 2011 was a nationwide-low $36,919, while the unemployment rate of 8.9% in October of this year was a percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate. 6. Arkansas Regular gas price per gallon: $3.16

Tax per gallon: 21.8 cents (16th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 2 Arkansas does not have an especially large refining capacity. With just two refineries, its capacity is under 100,000 barrels per day and lower than half of all states. Still, the state benefits from its proximity to Texas and Louisiana, the two states with the highest refining capacity in the country. As of the second quarter of this year, Arkansas had one of the country's lowest costs of living. This is partly due to the state having the fifth-lowest cost of transportation, which is largely determined by the price of gas. 5. Oklahoma Regular gas price per gallon: $3.16

Tax per gallon: 17.0 cents (5th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 5 Oklahoma's gas prices are the fifth-cheapest in the country, up from being fourth-cheapest last year, as gas prices have risen 7 cents a gallon since then. In the past year, prices peaked at just over $3.70 a gallon in September, although that was still lower than the $3.90 per gallon peak price across the U.S. Gas isn't the only thing that is inexpensive in Oklahoma -- the state had the second lowest cost of living in the U.S. 4. Tennessee Regular gas price per gallon: $3.16

Tax per gallon: 21.4 cents (15th lowest)

Number of operating refineries:1 Gas prices in Tennessee have only risen 6 cents a gallon from the same time last year, boosting the state's ranking from sixth-lowest to fourth-lowest. In the state's two largest metropolitan areas, Memphis and Nashville, prices are even cheaper, at $3.10 and $3.15, respectively. Tennessee has the lowest cost of living among all states in the U.S. Included in that figure is the cost of transportation, where Tennessee also has the overall lowest cost. 3. South Carolina Regular gas price per gallon: $3.15

Tax per gallon: 16.8 cents (4th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 0 South Carolina residents benefit from some of the nation's lowest state taxes on gas; residents pay just 16.8 cents per gallon. Gas prices in the state have diverged from the rest of the nation over the last month. While the current average price nationwide declined by 8 cents a gallon over the past month, South Carolina's increased by 1 cent a gallon during that time. In the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, however, prices are down 11 cents from the month before. 2. Texas Regular gas price per gallon: $3.14

Tax per gallon: 20.0 cents (tied-11th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 26 Gas prices in Texas have fallen significantly in recent weeks -- a gallon of gas cost $3.25 a month ago, with five states having lower gas prices at the time. Now, only gas in Missouri is cheaper. Gas prices in the state have only risen 4 cents a gallon in the past year, compared to the 10 cents a gallon increase across the U.S. Texas has 26 operating refineries, more than any other state in the country. Texas also levies a low 20 cents a gallon in taxes and fees, among the bottom-third of all states. 1. Missouri Regular gas price per gallon: $3.11

Tax per gallon: 17.3 cents (6th lowest)

Number of operating refineries: 0 Missouri currently has the lowest gas prices in the country, at just $3.11 per gallon, the same as a month ago. However, the current price is up 9 cents a gallon from a year ago, when Missouri was also the cheapest place to fill up at the pump. Prices peaked at about $3.65 per gallon in early April, well below the roughly $3.90 per gallon across the country. In the state's two largest metropolitan areas, St. Louis and Kansas City, gas prices are even lower, at just $3.09 a gallon. Want a cheap car to go with that cheap gas? Check out The 10 Cheapest Cars For Sale In The US at 24/7 Wall St >

