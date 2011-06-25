These Are The States That Would Get Crushed In A Trade War With China

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Links between China and the U.S. continue to grow, and both country’s export sectors rely heavily on the other.In 2010, American exports to China, including Hong Kong, reached $118 billion. So, we took data from The US-China Business Council to see how individual states shaped up.



One example: China imported a historic 54.8 million tons of soybeans from the U.S. last year alone.

But some states are more reliant on China than others. Oregon has seen its exports to China jump 1,227% and total about $4 billion last year. But which state continues to take the lead?

