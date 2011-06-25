These Are The States That Would Get Crushed In A Trade War With China

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Links between China and the U.S. continue to grow, and both country’s export sectors rely heavily on the other.In 2010, American exports to China, including Hong Kong, reached $118 billion. So, we took data from The US-China Business Council to see how individual states shaped up.
One example: China imported a historic 54.8 million tons of soybeans from the U.S. last year alone.
But some states are more reliant on China than others. Oregon has seen its exports to China jump 1,227% and total about $4 billion last year. But which state continues to take the lead?
Exports to China 2010: $2.3 billion
Ohio's exports to China have grown 686% in the last decade and machinery (except electricals) and transportation equipment make up a bulk of the exports at $803 million.
Specialty chemicals company Lubrizol is headquartered in Wickliffe, Ohio. 28.22% of the company's revenues come from its Asia-Pacific and Middle East divisions.
Exports to China 2010: $2.39 billion
Georgia's exports to China have surged 632% in the last decade and paper products account for the biggest export products at $524 million.
Coca-Cola is headquartered in Atlanta. The Pacific area makes up 14.36% of the company's revenues.
Exports to China 2010: $2.67 billion
China's imports from Pennsylvania have jumped 869% in the last decade. Machinery (except electrical) and chemicals account for Pennsylvania's largest exports to the country, totaling $1.035 billion.
Air Products & Chemicals an international chemicals company is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. 17.96% of its revenues come from the Asia region.
Exports to China 2010: $6.46 billion
Machinery, except electrical accounts for $545 million of Illinois' exports to China and the state's total exports to the country have jumped 496%.
Multinational manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, Illinois Tool Works is headquartered in Glenview. The Asia region makes up 11.22% of its revenues.
Exports to China 2010: $3.37 billion
New York's exports to China have surged 333% in the last decade and waste and scrap account for $1 billion of the trade.
Computers and electronics are New York's fourth largest exports to China, and IBM is headquartered in Armonk. The Asia Pacific region makes up 23.18% of company revenues.
Exports to China 2010: $4.05 billion
Oregon's exports to China have surged 1,227% in the last decade and computers and at $2.8 billion, electronics make-up the bulk of the trade.
Machinery is Oregon's fifth largest export to Oregon and Precision Castparts is headquartered in Portland. Other countries (not U.S. or UK) make up 6.21% of their revenues.
Exports to China 2010: $6.46 billion
Louisiana's exports to China have jumped 507% in the last decade, and at $4.7 billion, crops account for the lion's share of its total exports to China.
Chemicals are Louisiania's second biggest exports to China and conglomerate Shaw Group which develops chemicals is headquartered in Baton Rouge. 13.79% of the company's revenues come from Asia and the Pacific Rim.
Exports to China 2010: 10.25 billion
Texas' exports to China have surged 606% in the last decade and at $3.6 billion, chemicals are its biggest exports to China. Computers and electronics come in a close second at $1.6 billion.
Computer systems company Dell is headquartered in Austin. Over 48% of Dell's revenues come from outside the U.S.
Exports to China 2010: 10.3 billion
Washington's exports to China grew 442% over the last decade. Crops account for $4 billion of the exports, and transportation equipment comes in a close second at $3.9 billion.
Computers and electronics are Washington's fourth largest exports to China, and Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond. 42.11% of Microsoft revenues come from outside the U.S.
Exports to China 2010: $12.47 billion
California's exports to China have grown 252% in the last decade and computers and electronics account for $3.8 billion of that trade.
Computer software and electronics producer Apple is headquartered in Cupertino. 12.66% of Apple revenues come from the Asia Pacific region.
