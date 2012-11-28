10 States Where You Can Get Amazing Deals On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Ap Images
One in every 706 homes received a foreclosure filing in October, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar non-distressed homes.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 10 states that with the highest discounts on foreclosed homes.
Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$168,318
Worst county:
Charles
1 in every 1,562 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$124,071
Worst county:
Providence
1 in every 1,176 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$99,514
Worst county:
Delaware
1 in every 1,368 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$178,906
Worst county:
New Haven
1 in every 825 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$196,593
Worst county:
Plymouth
1 in every 914 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$72,063
Worst county:
Stark
1 in every 476 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
47 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$56,011
Worst county:
Wayne
1 in every 607 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
48 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$116,453
Worst county:
Kendall
1 in every 356 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$79,380
Worst county:
Kimball
1 in every 4,427 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
50 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$91,291
Worst county:
Saint Tammany
1 in every 1,171 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
