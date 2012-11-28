10 States Where You Can Get Amazing Deals On Foreclosed Homes

One in every 706 homes received a foreclosure filing in October, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar non-distressed homes.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 10 states that with the highest discounts on foreclosed homes.

Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.

Maryland

Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$168,318

Worst county:
Charles

1 in every 1,562 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Rhode Island

Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$124,071

Worst county:
Providence

1 in every 1,176 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Pennsylvania

Foreclosure savings:
43 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$99,514

Worst county:
Delaware

1 in every 1,368 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Connecticut

Foreclosure savings:
45 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$178,906

Worst county:
New Haven

1 in every 825 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Massachusetts

Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$196,593

Worst county:
Plymouth

1 in every 914 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$72,063

Worst county:
Stark

1 in every 476 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Michigan

Foreclosure savings:
47 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$56,011

Worst county:
Wayne

1 in every 607 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Illinois

Foreclosure savings:
48 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$116,453

Worst county:
Kendall

1 in every 356 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Nebraska

Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$79,380

Worst county:
Kimball

1 in every 4,427 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Louisiana

Foreclosure savings:
50 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$91,291

Worst county:
Saint Tammany

1 in every 1,171 housing units received a foreclosure filing in October 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

