The 10 States Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosure activity in August is up 7% from the previous month, according to a new report by RealtyTrac. Default notices jumped 33%. However, lenders repossessed 64,813 properties, which was 4% lower than July.Nevada posted the highest foreclosure rate for the 56th consecutive month. And five states accounted for more than half of all the foreclosure activity in the country.



We put together the 10 states with the highest foreclosure activity and highlighted the counties that had it the worst.

