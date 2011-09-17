The 10 States Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure activity in August is up 7% from the previous month, according to a new report by RealtyTrac. Default notices jumped 33%. However, lenders repossessed 64,813 properties, which was 4% lower than July.Nevada posted the highest foreclosure rate for the 56th consecutive month. And five states accounted for more than half of all the foreclosure activity in the country.
We put together the 10 states with the highest foreclosure activity and highlighted the counties that had it the worst.
1 in every 450 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 2,119
Worst county: Tooele
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 439 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,933
Worst county: Elbert
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 424 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,493
Worst county: Kendall
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 376 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 23,569
Worst county: Wakulla
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 349 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 13,016
Worst county: Jackson
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 348 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,860
Worst county: Canyon
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 346 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,743
Worst county: Newton
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 248 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,081
Worst county: Pinal
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 226 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 59,383
Worst counties: Stanislaus and Solano
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 118 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,677
Worst county: Lyon
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.