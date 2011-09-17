The 10 States Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Foreclosure activity in August is up 7% from the previous month, according to a new report by RealtyTrac. Default notices jumped 33%. However, lenders repossessed 64,813 properties, which was 4% lower than July.Nevada posted the highest foreclosure rate for the 56th consecutive month. And five states accounted for more than half of all the foreclosure activity in the country.

We put together the 10 states with the highest foreclosure activity and highlighted the counties that had it the worst.

#10 Utah

1 in every 450 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 2,119

Worst county: Tooele

Source: RealtyTrac

#9 Colorado

1 in every 439 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,933

Worst county: Elbert

Source: RealtyTrac

#8 Illinois

1 in every 424 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,493

Worst county: Kendall

Source: RealtyTrac

#7 Florida

1 in every 376 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 23,569

Worst county: Wakulla

Source: RealtyTrac

#6 Michigan

1 in every 349 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 13,016

Worst county: Jackson

Source: RealtyTrac

#5 Idaho

1 in every 348 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,860

Worst county: Canyon

Source: RealtyTrac

#4 Georgia

1 in every 346 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,743

Worst county: Newton

Source: RealtyTrac

#3 Arizona

1 in every 248 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,081

Worst county: Pinal

Source: RealtyTrac

#2 California

1 in every 226 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 59,383

Worst counties: Stanislaus and Solano

Source: RealtyTrac

#1 Nevada

1 in every 118 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,677

Worst county: Lyon

Source: RealtyTrac

