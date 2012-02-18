10 States Where You Can Get Incredible Deals On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: AP Images

Those on the market for a new or second home should strongly consider buying a foreclosed home.Foreclosed homes sell at a significant discount to similar homes that weren’t foreclosed on. And with foreclosures expected to increase in 2012, these discounts are only getting deeper.



In its latest report, RealtyTrac identified the 10 states that offer the highest foreclosure savings. These savings were measured by average sales prices versus average foreclosure sales price.

We put together the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings, and included the average foreclosure sales prices, along with the number of foreclosure filings in the state.

Note: Savings are based on January 2012 prices

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.