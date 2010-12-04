10 States Where Income Growth Is Grinding To A Halt, And Kids Will Have It Worse Than Their Parents

The most recent BEA state level data shows US per capita income grew by 16.1% during the latest 10 years. Unfortunately, per capita incomes were almost stagnant in several states and one state’s per capita income went down compared to 10 years before. If the trends continue, your children’s quality of living won’t be much different than yours. Here are the top 10 states with the worst per capita income growth rates.



Disclaimer: All figures are 10-year cumulative income per capita growth rates. All figures, with the exception of Michigan’s, are small, positive growth rates.

