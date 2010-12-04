10 States Where Income Growth Is Grinding To A Halt, And Kids Will Have It Worse Than Their Parents

Insider Monkey
map

The most recent BEA state level data shows US per capita income grew by 16.1% during the latest 10 years. Unfortunately, per capita incomes were almost stagnant in several states and one state’s per capita income went down compared to 10 years before. If the trends continue, your children’s quality of living won’t be much different than yours. Here are the top 10 states with the worst per capita income growth rates.

Disclaimer: All figures are 10-year cumulative income per capita growth rates. All figures, with the exception of Michigan’s, are small, positive growth rates.

#10 Louisiana

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 8.3%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#9 Mississippi

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 8.1%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#8 Indiana

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 6.6%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#7 Missouri

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 5.4%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#6 Kentucky

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 4.8%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#5 Ohio

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 4.7%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#4 South Carolina

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 3.8%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#3 Alaska

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 1.0%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#2 Georgia

Per capita income growth over 10 years: 0.6%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

#1 Michigan

Per capita income growth over 10 years: -0.6%

National per capita income growth was 16.6% during this period. CPI inflation was 27%.

Want to move to a booming city? You'll need a passport

15 World Cities That Are Having An Awesome Recovery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.