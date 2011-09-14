The 14 States Where Homeowners Are Drowning In Negative Equity

Photo: AP
10.9 million homeowners have mortgages underwater according to a new report by CoreLogic.In Q2, 22.5% of all residential properties with a mortgage are in negative equity i.e. owe more on their mortgages than their home. Just slightly lower than 22.7% the last quarter.
In the five worst states, 38% of all mortgages were in negative equity, compared to 41% a year ago. But that decline is largely attributed to foreclosures.
CoreLogic’s chief economist Mark Fleming said: “High negative equity is holding back refinancing and sales activity and is a major impediment to the housing market recovery.”
We’ve ranked the 14 states that have over 20% negative equity. We also included each state’s overall loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Corelogic found that borrowers with the highest LTV ratios tended to have the highest mortgage rates.
Negative equity share: 20.6%
Total mortgages: 1.15 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 72.3%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 20.9%
Total mortgages: 475.569
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 72.9%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 21.5%
Total mortgages: 229,608
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 63.7%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 21.7%
Total mortgages: 2.24 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 72.4%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 22.3%
Total mortgages: 2.2 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 75.8%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 23%
Total mortgages: 252,108
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 71.7%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 23.3%
Total mortgages: 1.3 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 71.7%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 23.6%
Total mortgages: 1.36 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 70.3%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 30.2%
Total mortgages: 6.8 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 70%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 30.2%
Total mortgages: 1.6 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 80.9%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 35.6%
Total mortgages: 1.38 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 84%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 45.1%
Total mortgages: 4.37 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 87.8%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 48.7%
Total mortgages: 1.3 million
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 93.1%
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share: 60.4%
Total mortgages: 566,564
Overall loan-to-value ratio: 112.7%
Source: CoreLogic
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.