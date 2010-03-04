People might not care about health care reform in Massachusetts, but they’re begging for it in the South.

26.3 per cent of Americans in the South West do not have health insurance, according to a 2008 report by the CDC. Americans are also suffering in the South East, where 19.1 per cent are uninsured.

Many states are crippled by rising health care costs, which make it that much harder for individuals to find coverage.

Congressmen from suffering states are among the strongest advocates (Sen. Harry Reid) and loudest enemies (Rep. Joe Wilson) for Obamacare, as they see the calamity on their hands and know that one false step will lead to disaster. Meanwhile, the uninsured will watch the health care spectacle with rapt attention and pray they don’t fall sick.

The 12 States Where It’s Impossible To Get Health Insurance >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”no-12-arkansas-1″

title=”No. 12 Arkansas”

content=”per cent uninsured: 21.4%

Cost per individual: $2,153

‘Arkansans are not yet sold on the need for health care reform,” warned Janine Parry, the director of the Arkansas Poll. While uninsured people are interested in the issue, she said, “The rest of us, apparently, are afraid of losing what we’ve got.” (From MCT)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8595327f8b9af616cd0800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-11-mississippi-2″

title=”No. 11 Mississippi”

content=”per cent uninsured: 19.4%

Cost per individual: $2,489



Mississippi has [19.1] per cent uncovered. Its Sen. Roger Wicker considers health reform ‘a job killer.’ He emphasises, instead, the paramount need to protect private insurance companies. Wicker vows stout opposition, without irony, to ‘Washington-run health-care schemes … that rely on cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.’ (From News Observer)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8594b67f8b9a8326d50000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-10-georgia-3″

title=”No. 10 Georgia”

content=”per cent uninsured: 20.8%

Cost per individual: $2,419



“The huge number of people without health coverage in Georgia is worse than an epidemic,” said Ron Pollack, Executive Director of Families USA. “At this point, almost everyone in the country has had a family member, neighbour, or friend who was uninsured–and that’s why meaningful health care reform can no longer be kept on the back burner.” (From Fox 31)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8595b57f8b9a9026970100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-9-california-4″

title=”No. 9 California”

content=”per cent uninsured: 19.1%



Cost per individual: $2,565



“The problem of the uninsured is no longer one of poor, urban residents; it is a soccer mum and NASCAR dad problem,” wrote Dustin Corcoran, senior vice president of government relations and affairs for the California Medical Association. “Many of the uninsured make decent wages and live in good neighborhoods, yet they have no regular access to a physician. In fact, medical care is the leading cause of bankruptcy.” Nationally, 1 million people a year file bankruptcy because of medical debt. (From Sacremento News Review)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b859b1c7f8b9a0028300000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-8-west-virginia-5″

title=”No. 8 West Virginia”

content=”per cent uninsured: 19.6%



Cost per individual: $2,540



Some Democrats on the panel would have liked to have had a more extensive bill that would have extended coverage to more Americans… One of them was Democratic Senator John Rockefeller. ‘Universal coverage has always been the goal of health reform, and leaving 16 million men and women and children uninsured is wrong to me, as the senator from West Virginia,’ he said. (From Chosun Ilbo)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8594487f8b9aef17300100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-7-oklahoma-6″

title=”No. 7 Oklahoma”

content=”per cent uninsured: 28.2%

Cost per individual: $2,435



Jessica Craig recently made her first visit to the Good Samaritan Health Clinic. She said she didn’t know what was wrong with her, but it was enough to force her to quit her job and lose her health insurance.

“I think there are a lot of people here in Oklahoma and here in the Edmond area who do not have health insurance that really need good doctors and nurses out here who are willing to help them,” Craig said. (From KOCO 5)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8593457f8b9a7261a80400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-6-arizona-7″

title=”No. 6 Arizona”

content=”per cent uninsured: 22.7%

Cost per individual: $2,591



‘It’s disingenuous to say that Congress can cut this much spending from Medicare without having an adverse affect on seniors’ access to health care,” said Jon Kyl of Arizona, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Seniors should not foot the bill for the uninsured. Medicare should not be the piggy bank for new non-Medicare spending, a new entitlement.” (From NYT)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b85994e7f8b9a5d68540100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-5-south-carolina-8″

title=”No. 5 South Carolina”

content=”per cent uninsured: 19.8%

Cost per individual: $2,981



Obama declared in his Wednesday speech that one of the ‘scare tactics’ used by his opponents is that Democratic healthcare proposals would insure illegal immigrants.

‘The reforms I’m proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally,’ he said, prompting South Carolina Republican Representative Joe Wilson to shout, ‘You lie.’ (From Reuters)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b85a1577f8b9ad428180200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-4-texas-9″

title=”No. 4 Texas”

content=”per cent uninsured: 26.9%

Cost per individual: $2,782



Rep. CUELLAR [D-TX]: Well, first of all, I do believe in health care reform. We do know that we’ve got about 46 million people across the nation have no coverage. Texas has one out of four. My district – that don’t have insurance – in my district I have one out of three out of a 650,000 people that I represent, 267 have no coverage itself. Now, I feel that… we do have different options, you know some of us feel a little strongly on some options, but one of the things that I believe in is the end goal. (From NPR)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8598ee7f8b9a4c26690600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-3-nevada-10″

title=”No. 3 Nevada”

content=”per cent uninsured: 20.0%



Cost per individual: $3,118



There are many reasons that I’ve been working day and night to pass historic health insurance reform in the United States Senate. Some say that stopping the cruel practice of insurance companies dropping your coverage when you get sick is the number one reason for reform, so we’re doing that. Others have told me that we have to stop insurance companies from discriminating against those with preexisting conditions, and that’s in the bill as well. I have also gotten requests from many Nevadans to reduce the number of uninsured Americans, so we are no longer forced to pay for the uninsured through higher premiums and taxes. These were all good reasons that I have fought for health insurance reform in the Senate, but let me be clear, nothing has been more important to me than the simple fact that Nevada needs this bill more than almost any other state. (Editorial by Harry Reid in Reno Gazette Journal)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b85a48e7f8b9a372a2c0200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-2-florida-11″

title=”No. 2 Florida”

content=”per cent uninsured: 23.7%



Cost per individual: $2,949



“We’re not sure if it will cover what people need,” Goodhue said of Cover Florida. “We have not heard a lot from consumers. People need to ask a lot of questions because it’s unsure what is covered. My overall sense is it just stops short of health care reform that is needed. I think our state can do better. We commend the state for trying to do something but I think our state can do better.” (From MacroEagle)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b859a6b7f8b9a8519050000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-1-new-mexico-12″

title=”No. 1 New Mexico”

content=”per cent uninsured: 24.8%

Cost per individual: $3,362



“This isn’t something that is going to go away,” said New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. “That is why I will continue to call on the Legislature to make bold steps now to turn around a culture of uninsurance in our state.” (From Biz Journal)

Note: To identify the worst states, we ranked per cent uninsured and cost per individual, weighted equally.

Source: AHIP.org (2007) and CDC.gov (2008).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b859d557f8b9aac6cb10200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”whats-more-costs-are-getting-higher-13″

title=”What’s more, costs are getting higher”

content=”The 15 States Getting Killed By Health Insurance Inflation“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82a0770000000000073fee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.