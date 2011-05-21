The 11 States Where Unemployment Is Dropping The Fastest

Gregory White
Happy Work

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

While the national unemployment rate may be bouncing back and forth (now at 8.7%), some states are making clear progress in kickstarting their economies. New data from the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that some states are outpacing others, significantly.Many of the country’s weakest states are at the top of this list, like Nevada and Michigan, showing that either things are finally getting better there, or workers are just dropping out of the workforce.

For many, much of their year-over-year job gains can be found in just April alone, where serious progress was made.

 

#9 Oregon

The unemployment rate in Oregon has fallen 1.4% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%

Unemployment rate: 9.6%

Source: BLS

#9 North Carolina

The unemployment rate in North Carolina has fallen 1.4% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Flat

Unemployment rate: 9.7%

Source: BLS

#9 New Hampshire

The unemployment rate in New Hampshire has fallen 1.4% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Source: BLS

#7 Wisconsin

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin has fallen 1.5% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%

Unemployment rate: 7.3%

Source: BLS

#7 South Carolina

The unemployment rate in South Carolina has fallen 1.5% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%

Unemployment rate: 9.8%

Source: BLS

#6 Oklahoma

The unemployment rate in Oklahoma has fallen 1.6% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.5%

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Source: BLS

#5 Ohio

The unemployment rate in Ohio has fallen 1.8% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%

Unemployment rate: 8.6%

Source: BLS

#4 Illinois

The unemployment rate in Illinois has fallen 2.1% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%

Unemployment rate: 8.7%

Source: BLS

#3 Indiana

The unemployment rate in Indiana has fallen 2.3% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%

Unemployment rate: 8.2%

Source: BLS

#2 Nevada

The unemployment rate in Virginia has fallen 2.4% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.7%

Unemployment rate: 12.5%

Source: BLS

#1 Michigan

The unemployment rate in Michigan has fallen 2.9% in the last year.

Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%

Unemployment rate: 10.2%

Source: BLS

But where might the housing situation still get worse?

Check out the 10 states with years of distressed houses ready to flood the market >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.