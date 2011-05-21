The 11 States Where Unemployment Is Dropping The Fastest

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
While the national unemployment rate may be bouncing back and forth (now at 8.7%), some states are making clear progress in kickstarting their economies. New data from the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that some states are outpacing others, significantly.Many of the country’s weakest states are at the top of this list, like Nevada and Michigan, showing that either things are finally getting better there, or workers are just dropping out of the workforce.
For many, much of their year-over-year job gains can be found in just April alone, where serious progress was made.
The unemployment rate in Oregon has fallen 1.4% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%
Unemployment rate: 9.6%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in North Carolina has fallen 1.4% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Flat
Unemployment rate: 9.7%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in New Hampshire has fallen 1.4% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Wisconsin has fallen 1.5% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%
Unemployment rate: 7.3%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in South Carolina has fallen 1.5% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%
Unemployment rate: 9.8%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Oklahoma has fallen 1.6% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.5%
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Ohio has fallen 1.8% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%
Unemployment rate: 8.6%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Illinois has fallen 2.1% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%
Unemployment rate: 8.7%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Indiana has fallen 2.3% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.3%
Unemployment rate: 8.2%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Virginia has fallen 2.4% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.7%
Unemployment rate: 12.5%
Source: BLS
The unemployment rate in Michigan has fallen 2.9% in the last year.
Month-over-month unemployment rate change: Down 0.1%
Unemployment rate: 10.2%
Source: BLS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.