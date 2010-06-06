10 States Where An Absurd Percentage Of The Population Works For The Government

Greece’s bloated public sector employs the same share of the workforce — 14.1% — as America’s. Some US states are much worse, giving public jobs to nearly 25% of workers.



A new CEPR report analyses just how bloated our public sector is.

Surprisingly — as Economix points out — the biggest public sectors aren’t in liberal states like California. They’re in states like Kansas, where people often rail against big government.



