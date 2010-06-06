10 States Where An Absurd Percentage Of The Population Works For The Government

Gus Lubin
obama

Greece’s bloated public sector employs the same share of the workforce — 14.1% — as America’s. Some US states are much worse, giving public jobs to nearly 25% of workers.

A new CEPR report analyses just how bloated our public sector is.

Surprisingly — as Economix points out — the biggest public sectors aren’t in liberal states like California. They’re in states like Kansas, where people often rail against big government.

#10 Nebraska

Public employees: 128,025

% of all employees: 16.0

Source: CEPR

#9 New York

Public employees: 1,296,806

% of all employees: 16.3

Source: CEPR

#8 Idaho

Public employees: 96,225

% of all employees: 16.4

Source: CEPR

#7 Kansas

Public employees: 201,660

% of all employees: 16.5

Source: CEPR

#6 West Virginia

Public employees: 114,169

% of all employees: 16.7

Source: CEPR

#5 North Dakota

Public employees: 49,454

% of all employees: 16.8

Source: CEPR

#4 Mississippi

Public employees: 191,831

% of all employees: 18.9

Source: CEPR

#3 New Mexico

Public employees: 148,882

% of all employees: 19.9

Source: CEPR

#2 Alaska

Public employees: 60,067

% of all employees: 20.8

Source: CEPR

#1 Wyoming

Public employees: 52,433

% of all employees: 22.0

Source: CEPR

So, who are all those public workers?

Top public sector jobs:

1. Local gov. elementary & secondary teachers
2. Local gov. secondary school teachers
3. State gov. postsecondary teachers
4. Local gov. teachers assistants
5. Local gov. police & sheriff's patrol officers
6. State gov. elementary & secondary teachers
7. Local gov. janitors & building cleaners
8. Local gov. secretaries, administrative assistants
9. Local gov. bus drivers
10. Local gov. fire fighters

