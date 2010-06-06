10 States Where An Absurd Percentage Of The Population Works For The Government

Greece’s bloated public sector employs the same share of the workforce — 14.1% — as America’s. Some US states are much worse, giving public jobs to nearly 25% of workers.
A new CEPR report analyses just how bloated our public sector is.
Surprisingly — as Economix points out — the biggest public sectors aren’t in liberal states like California. They’re in states like Kansas, where people often rail against big government.
Top public sector jobs:
1. Local gov. elementary & secondary teachers
2. Local gov. secondary school teachers
3. State gov. postsecondary teachers
4. Local gov. teachers assistants
5. Local gov. police & sheriff's patrol officers
6. State gov. elementary & secondary teachers
7. Local gov. janitors & building cleaners
8. Local gov. secretaries, administrative assistants
9. Local gov. bus drivers
10. Local gov. fire fighters
