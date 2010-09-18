10 States Where A Ridiculous Number Of People Work For The Government

Gus Lubin
obama

Barack Obama’s biggest supporters these days aren’t Democrats. They are:

  • The unemployed, who make up 9.6% of the workforce
  • Government workers, who make up 14.1% of the workforce

These groups represent nearly a quarter of workers, and of course they support the man who sends their paycheck.

What might surprise you about government employment statistics, from CEPR, is that the highest numbers are in Tea Party hot zones like Alaska.

#10 Nebraska

Public employees: 128,025

% of all employees: 16.0

Source: CEPR

#9 New York

Public employees: 1,296,806

% of all employees: 16.3

Source: CEPR

#8 Idaho

Public employees: 96,225

% of all employees: 16.4

Source: CEPR

#7 Kansas

Public employees: 201,660

% of all employees: 16.5

Source: CEPR

#6 West Virginia

Public employees: 114,169

% of all employees: 16.7

Source: CEPR

#5 North Dakota

Public employees: 49,454

% of all employees: 16.8

Source: CEPR

#4 Mississippi

Public employees: 191,831

% of all employees: 18.9

Source: CEPR

#3 New Mexico

Public employees: 148,882

% of all employees: 19.9

Source: CEPR

#2 Alaska

Public employees: 60,067

% of all employees: 20.8

Source: CEPR

#1 Wyoming

Public employees: 52,433

% of all employees: 22.0

Source: CEPR

So, who are all those public workers?

Top public sector jobs:

1. Local gov. elementary & secondary teachers
2. Local gov. secondary school teachers
3. State gov. postsecondary teachers
4. Local gov. teachers assistants
5. Local gov. police & sheriff's patrol officers
6. State gov. elementary & secondary teachers
7. Local gov. janitors & building cleaners
8. Local gov. secretaries, administrative assistants
9. Local gov. bus drivers
10. Local gov. fire fighters

And guess what... they're all overpaid

Meet The 16 California City Managers Who Get Paid Over $300,000

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.