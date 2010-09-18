10 States Where A Ridiculous Number Of People Work For The Government

Barack Obama’s biggest supporters these days aren’t Democrats. They are:
- The unemployed, who make up 9.6% of the workforce
- Government workers, who make up 14.1% of the workforce
These groups represent nearly a quarter of workers, and of course they support the man who sends their paycheck.
What might surprise you about government employment statistics, from CEPR, is that the highest numbers are in Tea Party hot zones like Alaska.
Top public sector jobs:
1. Local gov. elementary & secondary teachers
2. Local gov. secondary school teachers
3. State gov. postsecondary teachers
4. Local gov. teachers assistants
5. Local gov. police & sheriff's patrol officers
6. State gov. elementary & secondary teachers
7. Local gov. janitors & building cleaners
8. Local gov. secretaries, administrative assistants
9. Local gov. bus drivers
10. Local gov. fire fighters
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.