10 States Where A Ridiculous Number Of People Work For The Government

Barack Obama’s biggest supporters these days aren’t Democrats. They are:



The unemployed, who make up 9.6% of the workforce

Government workers, who make up 14.1% of the workforce

These groups represent nearly a quarter of workers, and of course they support the man who sends their paycheck.

What might surprise you about government employment statistics, from CEPR, is that the highest numbers are in Tea Party hot zones like Alaska.

