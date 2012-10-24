10 States That Drink The Most Beer

Total consumption of beer in the U.S. has fallen for the third straight year, according to a report published by the Beer Institute, a beer lobbying group.



Since 2008, total beer consumption has fallen by as much as 11% in some states. Americans still, however, consume a massive amount of the foamy beverage—an estimated 6.3 billion gallons in 2011.

