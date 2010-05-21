The 10 States Most Likely To Default

Default risk is rising in America, as many states can’t balance their budget.

Although a state default would be unprecendeted, CDS spreads show that traders take the risk seriously. We’ve got the latest numbers from Bloomberg (via Credit Writedowns).

Are you living in the next Greece?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.