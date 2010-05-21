The 10 States Most Likely To Default

Default risk is rising in America, as many states can’t balance their budget.
Although a state default would be unprecendeted, CDS spreads show that traders take the risk seriously. We’ve got the latest numbers from Bloomberg (via Credit Writedowns).
Are you living in the next Greece?
Wisconsin was forced to make painful budget cuts last year, including 16 days of furloughs and $5 billion in new taxes.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Source: Bloomberg
Massachusetts experiences a net migrations of nearly negative 10,000 people per year, which will reduce the amount of taxpayers in the state if the trend continues.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa1
Source: Bloomberg
High unemployment may have caused an unprecedented surge in Ohio liquor sales.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa1
Source: Bloomberg
Nevada went nuts with next year's budget, cutting spending on education, adult care, hearing aids, speech therapy, adult diapers, and much more.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Source: Bloomberg
New Jersey teachers want Governor Chris Christie dead for pushing a salary freeze.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Source: Bloomberg
New York state is facing a deficit of $60.8 billion over the next five years, according to Reuters.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Source: Bloomberg
Bloomberg is launching an austerity budget and cutting 11,000 city jobs. The mayor has directed bitter comments toward the stingy state government.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Not Available
Source: Bloomberg
Michigan is one of seven states where local communities might lose the support of their state government as a result of financial problems.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Source: Bloomberg
Schwarzenegger's office just warned of 'terrible cuts, absolutely terrible cuts' coming soon to California.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Baa1
Source: Bloomberg
Illinois budget crisis is reaching a boiling point as Governor Quinn still can't close the $13 billion gap.
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.