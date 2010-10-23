Here Are The 10 States Where Workers Are Still Getting Shredded By Massive Layoffs

Gregory White
1920s Soup Line Unemployment

Photo: Wikimedia

The Bureau of labour Statistics announced a decline in mass layoffs in September, but it’s still pretty awful out there.Mass layoff events, which include 50 or more people being fired from the same business at the same time, slipped by 60 to 1,486. 133,379 workers lost their jobs in the process.

We’ve highlighted the states that had the most layoffs here. With it, we include the job losses associated with those layoffs, and the states’ unemployment rate.

Some of the states may surprise you, it’s not just the biggest that make the cut.

#10 New York

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 9.4%

Number of mass layoff events: 22

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 1,665

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#10 Ohio

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 10.0%

Number of mass layoff events: 22

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 1,638

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#8 Georgia

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 10.0%

Number of mass layoff events: 24

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 2,438

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#7 Illinois

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 9.9%

Number of mass layoff events: 35

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 5,053

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#6 Wisconsin

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 7.8%

Number of mass layoff events: 37

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 2,985

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#5 Texas

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 8.1%

Number of mass layoff events: 49

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 4,814

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#4 New York

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 8.3%

Number of mass layoff events: 52

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 5,499

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#3 Pennsylvania

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 9.0%

Number of mass layoff events: 71

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 5,890

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#2 Florida

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 11.9%

Number of mass layoff events: 91

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 6,001

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

#1 California

Unemployment rate (September 2010): 12.4%

Number of mass layoff events: 264

Number of initial claimants for unemployment insurance: 19,288

Source: BLS, St. Louis Fed

Not confident the recovery is getting any better?

