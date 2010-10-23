Here Are The 10 States Where Workers Are Still Getting Shredded By Massive Layoffs

Photo: Wikimedia

The Bureau of labour Statistics announced a decline in mass layoffs in September, but it’s still pretty awful out there.Mass layoff events, which include 50 or more people being fired from the same business at the same time, slipped by 60 to 1,486. 133,379 workers lost their jobs in the process.



We’ve highlighted the states that had the most layoffs here. With it, we include the job losses associated with those layoffs, and the states’ unemployment rate.

Some of the states may surprise you, it’s not just the biggest that make the cut.

