10 States Where You Can Get Amazing Deals On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
188,780 properties received foreclosures filings in April, down 14 per cent from last year. This was the lowest monthly figure since July 2007.But foreclosure activity increased in 11 of the 20 largest metros. “Rising foreclosure activity in many state and local markets in April was masked at the national level by sizable decreases in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Brandon Moore, CEO of RealtyTrac.
Foreclosed homes sell at sizable discounts to similar homes that aren’t foreclosed on and can provide a good buying opportunity.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report and identified the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings rates in March. These savings were measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
40%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$149,582
Worst county:
Prince George's County
1 in every 1,659 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
40%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$200,245
Worst county:
Cumberland
1 in every 1,842 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
41%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$245,068
Worst county:
Riverside
1 in every 351 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
41%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$127,060
Worst county:
Kent
1 in every 2,148 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
41%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$67,356
Worst county:
Cuyahoga
1 in every 525 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
44%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$80,750
Worst county:
Rogers
1 in every 1,288 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
48%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$194,080
Worst county:
Plymouth
1 in every 887 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
49%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$155,858
Worst county:
Fairfield
1 in every 1,243 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
55%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$82,145
Worst county:
Saint Tammany
1 in every 1,178 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
59%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$64,527
Worst county:
Jefferson
1 in every 1,573 housing units received a foreclosure filing in April 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.