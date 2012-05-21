10 States Where You Can Get Amazing Deals On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

188,780 properties received foreclosures filings in April, down 14 per cent from last year. This was the lowest monthly figure since July 2007.But foreclosure activity increased in 11 of the 20 largest metros. “Rising foreclosure activity in many state and local markets in April was masked at the national level by sizable decreases in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Brandon Moore, CEO of RealtyTrac.



Foreclosed homes sell at sizable discounts to similar homes that aren’t foreclosed on and can provide a good buying opportunity.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report and identified the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings rates in March. These savings were measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.

