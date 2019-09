10 States Where You Can Get Amazing Bargains On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Flickr (modified)

U.S. foreclosures fell 9% in December from the previous month, and these foreclosures resulted in sales that depress home prices.RealtyTrac calculated the states with the highest foreclosure savings, as measured by average sales prices versus average foreclosure sales price. Savings are based on December 2011 prices.

We drew on RealtyTrac data to show you 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings. We also included the average foreclosure sales prices and the number of foreclosure filings in the state to provide a bigger picture on each state’s housing market.





