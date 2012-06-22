The 10 Best States For Deals On Foreclosures

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
205,990 U.S. properties received foreclosures filings in May, down 4 per cent from last year, according to RealtyTrac. Foreclosure starts also increased for the first time in 27 months.
Many of these new starts are expected to end up as short or auction sales instead of being repossessed by banks.
And foreclosed and pre-foreclosure homes sell at sizable discounts to similar homes that aren’t foreclosed on and can provide a good buying opportunity.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report and picked the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings rates in May.
Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
42%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$249,852
Worst county:
Lake
1 in every 324 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
43%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$335,088
Worst county:
Nassau
1 in every 2,301 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
43%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$108,209
Worst county:
Morgan
1 in every 1,518 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
44%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$68,593
Worst county:
Lucas
1 in every 495 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$90,008
Worst county:
Richland
1 in every 539 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
48%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$113,176
Worst county:
Kent
1 in every 752 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
51%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$77,366
Worst county:
York
1 in every 1,294 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
51%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$106,404
Worst county:
Kendall
1 in every 325 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Foreclosure savings:
52%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$87,871
Worst county:
Polk
1 in every 671 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
53%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$93,671
Worst county:
Livingston
1 in every 1,144 housing units received a foreclosure filing in May 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.