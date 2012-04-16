10 States Where Homebuyers Are Saving Big On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
198,853 properties received foreclosures filings in March, down 17 per cent from a year ago. And many warn that a tidal wave of foreclosures coming this year.These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar homes that weren’t foreclosed on.
In its latest foreclosure report, RealtyTrac has identified the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings rates in March. These savings were measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
33%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$107,911
1 in every 1,710 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
33%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$94,864
1 in every 1,080 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
34%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$209,609
1 in every 1,584 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
35%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$121,387
1 in every 383 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
38%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$233,939
1 in every 303 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
39%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$106,485
1 in every 578 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
40%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$86,187
1 in every 1,617 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
44%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$88,991
1 in every 1,348 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
47%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$204,737
1 in every 1,298 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure savings:
50%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$87,256
1 in every 1,217 housing units received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
