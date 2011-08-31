10 Wacky Sporting Events That May Have Escaped Your Attention This Summer

Imagine, instead of squaring off at the TD Gardens or Rogers Arena, the Bruins and Canucks were to battle it out at the bottom of a swimming pool wearing snorkels and fins. Well, then you'd have underwater hockey, which might rank as the least spectator friendly sport known to man. After all, it's not easy or advisable to slurp on a Budweiser while submerged.

The Underwater Hockey World Championships were held in late August in Coimbra, Portugal. The World Confederation of Underwater Sports, the body which oversees underwater hockey, confirmed to us that Australia emerged victorious this year by beating South Africa 6-1 in the final. We take them at their word, though it is a bit difficult to verify: the games were played underwater.