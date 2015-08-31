10 awesome architectural wonders dedicated to sports

World Architecture Festival The London Aquatics Centre’s roof is meant to mimic a wave.

The World Architecture Festival is an annual celebration of the most beautifully designed buildings around the globe.

At this year’s festival, held in Singapore in November, the winner of “building of the year” will be selected from a list of 338 designs, 10 of which are dedicated to sports.

Included in the mix is a massive arena that recently held the Sochi Olympics and intense ski jumps built for the 2015 Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden.

Spanning from Spain down to Australia, design buffs and sport fanatics alike have a reason to visit these architectural wonders.

