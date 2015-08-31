10 awesome architectural wonders dedicated to sports

Brittany Fowler
London Aquaatics Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects02World Architecture FestivalThe London Aquatics Centre’s roof is meant to mimic a wave.

The World Architecture Festival is an annual celebration of the most beautifully designed buildings around the globe.

At this year’s festival, held in Singapore in November, the winner of “building of the year” will be selected from a list of 338 designs, 10 of which are dedicated to sports.

Included in the mix is a massive arena that recently held the Sochi Olympics and intense ski jumps built for the 2015 Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden.

Spanning from Spain down to Australia, design buffs and sport fanatics alike have a reason to visit these architectural wonders.

Adelaide Oval Redevelopment by COX Architecture (Adelaide, Australia)

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium by Pattern Design (Al Ain, United Arab Emirates)

Fisht Olympic Stadium by Populous (Sochi, Russia)

Lidingövallen by DinellJohansson (Lidingö, Sweden)

London Aquatics Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects (London, UK)

Lugnet Ski Jumps by Sweco Architects (Falun, Sweden)

Margaret Court Arena by NH Architecture + Populous (Melbourne, Australia)

San Mames Stadium by César Azcárate, ACXT - IDOM (Bilbao, Spain)

Sports Centre Zaanstad Zuid by UArchitects, Emile van Vugt, and Misak Terzibasiyan (Zaanstad, Netherlands)

Steyn City Clubhouse by Boogertman + Partners Architects (Johannesburg, South Africa)

