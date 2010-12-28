10 Things You Need To Change To Improve Your Life

Let’s be honest, we all want more in life. We want more money, more freedom, more peace, and more time.



In a perfect world, we would have all these things and more, but that’s just not how it happens.

Life has a way of becoming filled with “stuff.” We don’t have more money because we are stuck in a job that doesn’t pay well, we don’t have more freedom because we have to work 60 hours each week, we don’t have more peace because our lives are in turmoil, and we never seem to have enough time to get it all done!

For those people out there (I’d like to believe that there are at least a few) who are enjoying the quality of life that we all want, I am honestly jealous. Like millions of Americans, the chronic stresses of life have taken their toll on me and I struggle each day to keep myself afloat.

I know there is a better way to live; we just aren’t doing it! If we can get over the day to day grind, focus on what is important, and truly think of each day we have as a gift, then I think we have a chance to live a better life.

However, many obstacles get in our way each day and slow us down or stop us from having what we want in our lives.

Just remember, life does not need to be a chore. It doesn’t even need to be difficult, but we are choosing to make it so every day. Make the choice today to change something in your life to improve it. I know I am.

Our miserable, detestable, deplorable jobs If you love your job, great news. If you're like the other 95% of the population, then it sucks. Our jobs, although we may only be there for 40 hours a week, can feel like a life-without-parole prison sentence. Like with prison, we feel trapped, hopeless, and doomed to a life we don't want. Get out before it's too late (easier said than done). Family Stress Having children is a true blessing and is the most wonderful thing in the world, but can also be (and usually is) the cause of an enormous amount of stress. Kidnapping, pedophiles, traffic accidents, injuries, and home invasions are all major concerns for any parent, but it's the whining, disrespectful behaviour, tantrums, hitting, and lack of sleep that really gets to us. I have yet to figure out how to have a peaceful household and therefore can offer no insight to this at all. If you have any suggestions, please, please let me know. Being ordinary The world needs more leaders, out of the box thinkers, action seekers, risk takers, and passionate people. What the world does not need is another average Joe living paycheck to paycheck. Stand out, be different, create something great, do something inspiring, just try something. No direction With no goals or dreams, how can we expect to achieve anything significant? We can't. Dream big and get big results. Dream small and get small results. Don't dream at all and get nothing. Not having passion for something When someone can find their real passion in life, that should be a momentousness event for them. Many people will go through their whole life without ever realising what it is that gets their heart pumping, mind racing, and juices flowing. If you are someone who has found a true passion, live it every day, for that's why we are all here. Being apathetic So many people have seemingly given up on ever having the life they want. Life truly wears them down and out and there is nothing but a shell of a person left. This is unbelievably sad but all too common. These folks are just going through the motions of life without any real direction, passion, or interest. Don't be this person; there is always room for change. Being selfish Giving something of yourself without the desire for anything in return is one of the most beautiful things in the world. Our society has taught us a 'what do I get out of this' mentality which is breeding a generation of 'takers.' What we need more of is people who truly understand the power behind selflessness. It really has the power to change the world for the better. Not having a release With the constant stresses life places on us, we all need a release. Finding a hobby, activity, or interest can be a life saver. Take up tennis, join a local business group, or learn another language. Without a release, life will almost assuredly bring you down. The human mind and body can only take so much before it breaks down, so doing some 'maintenance' is essential to keeping yourself well. Not bettering yourself Life is about growing, learning, and being a better person. Never trying to improve yourself is a guaranteed path to living a completely average life. Can anyone honestly say they want an average life? Of course not. There are a million things you can do to make yourself a better person, you just need to figure out what will do it for you. Being empty inside If you are walking around feeling like there is something missing in your life, you are far from being alone. Sadly, many people will spend their lives feeling this way. Some fill this void with religion, some fill it by having children, and some even fill it with drugs or alcohol. F ind out what completes you Jerry Maguire style and you will have a much more fulfilling and worthwhile life. Still want to better yourself? Check out these tips... How To Live Forever →

