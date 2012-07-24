The 10 Ballsiest Traders Of The Last 300 Years

Aftab Singh over at greshams-law.com sent us this amazing infographic showing what he and his crew believe to be the 10 greatest trades of all time.



The message is that every major financial event over the past 300 years has had its own “big short” protagonists who rode market turbulence off into the sunset.

The list is divided into five bulls and five bears — those who bet long, and those who predicted catastrophe.

