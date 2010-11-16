10 Social Media Secrets For Small Businesses

Don't fall prey to the free myth. Best practices for social media optimization require a lot of time and expertise, both of which cost money. Small businesses can learn from bigger businesses in this respect.

Take a quick look at several job sites and you will find executive-level Social Media positions. These companies have learned that the effort and know-how to achieve a significant return on engagement, and ultimately business growth through social media is not having it done by a revolving queue of college interns.

Whether you have a fully-developed in-house staff handling your strategy, marketing analysis, implementation, daily management, content and media creation, or you work with an external vendor, such as an agency, firm, consultancy etc., it's not free and it's worth earmarking a budget for social media. Luckily, a vast amount of online tools for creating and utilising social media are free, but the time it takes to reap what you sow in it is not.