10 Social Media Blogs you Should be Following

As a follow up to 10 Young Entrepreneur Blogs you Should be Following I decided to write a similar post focusing instead on social media blogs.

Be on the lookout for:



Mashable

Mashable is the social media blog behemoth, one of the top 10 blogs on the web with over 2.4 million followers. It is what it says: “an online guide to social media.”

Social Media Examiner

“Your guide to the social media jungle” provides some of the best content out there on social media. It’s also the organiser of the Social Media Success Summit 2010 featuring well-known speakers, Guy Kawasaki, Darren Rowse, Chris Brogan and more.

Chris Brogan

One of the most famous social networking experts, Chris Brogan, explores the use of social media and social networking tools, as well as helping individuals work more effeciently. If you’re looking for a blogger who knows what he’s talking about, it’s Chris Brogan.

Twitip

Although this blog doesn’t focus on social media as a whole, it’s the best source for Twitter tips. Darren Rowse runs this impressive multi-authored Twitter blog.

Kikolani

One of the top 10 social media blogs, Kikolani, provides priceless content on not only social media but also blogging tips.

Brian Solis

Brian Solis is one of the most prominent thought leaders and published authors in new media. After reading just one post it’s evident just how knowledgeable he is in the social media expertise.

The Social Media Marketing Blog

This blog is run by Scott Monty the head of social media for Ford. This is his personal blog, where he shares his “perspectives on social media – the convergence of marketing, advertising and PR on the Web – for marketers, agencies, the enterprise and the individual.”

SocialMedia.biz

J.D. Lasica runs this well-presented news site and podcast about social media, Web 2.0, democratic media and the revolution in user-created content. It tracks news about Facebook and other social networks and Web 2.0 sites.

RotorBlog

RotorBlog provides the latest Web 2.0, social networking and online communication news. It’s one of the most popular sources of information for people using the Internet to communicate.

Britopian

In this easy-to-read, social media blog maintained by Michael Brito, you will find insights into the social web and real-time community engagement.

This was reposted from EpicLaunch. Written by Benjamin Lang.

