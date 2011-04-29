10 Smart Facebook Features This Kid Thought Of (And Got Facebook's Attention)

Want a shot at a job at Facebook?



Try telling the company what it could do better.

That’s what an Irish Web designer named Youssef Sarhan did, and it seems to be working out for him.

Sarhan created a Tumblr blog called “Yo Zuck! Implement this,” and filled it with 10 feature ideas for Facebook.

Reached by BetaBeat, Sarhan says the company noticed the blog and “have been in touch.”

Sounds like somebody may have have a shot at a job…

Keep Notifications Blue Sarhan: 'I have always been a little confused when I have a couple of new notifications and upon a single click they all seem to disappear, or rather no longer appear as new; despite not having clicked-through on any. This got my thinking, there must be a mid-point between new notifications and old/clicked notifications. I looked a little harder and the answer is almost already there, the blue which fades out should instead remain. If you click, it changes to white, if you don't, it remains blue. This would be a simple way to help users remember which notifications they have checked out, and more importantly which notifications they may have missed.' Translate My Friends Sarhan: 'Most of us have a few friends who speak a different language to our own and sometimes when they post an update in Suomi it's not exactly handy to join in; so why not have a translate feature. Hat-tip to @mrliamryan for the idea.' The Facebook Bar Sarhan: 'So your friend shares a link to an article, a blog post or something you can't view directly on Facebook; apprehensively you click it but you don't like the feeling of leaving your walled garden. With The Facebook Bar you'll still feel plugged-in, with the ability to like, comment and share the respective link. With some extra thinking this could become more than a bar but a way to browse and share the entire internet. Enter, The Facebook Browser.' Drag & Drop Group Chat Sarhan: 'Login to Facebook and try this out right now, a little part of you will believe it's going to work… but we all know it doesn't. We pretty much have this in the new mail/chat, why can't they just port it to the chat window?' Site-wide online status Sarhan: 'Two of my friends are online, but why isn't this reflected in their site-wide avatars like so?' Nested Video Comments Video Chat Sarhan: 'This one is obvious.' Events Map Sarhan: 'Why should I have to click an address to see a map, just show me the map.' Sneak-A-Peek Scrolling Chat Sarhan: 'I think it would be useful to get a snippet of chat messages. At the moment you have to minimise the current chat window to open a new one. It can be frustrating just to check a message, which quite often doesn't warrant a reply.' The Facebook browser The Facebook Browser from Youssef Sarhan on Vimeo. Go check out the blog! Yo Zuck! Implement this

