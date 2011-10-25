Some New Sites To Rev Up Your Job Search

A sinking economy has left job seekers wading in the shallow end of the pool when it comes to finding new opportunities.



But there’s a new crop of websites out there that are offering up unique ways to target your job hunt, sell yourself and help you land a good job faster.

Whether you want to turn an old paper resume into a multimedia self-marketing tool or get stats on how a potential employer rates in employee satisfaction, check out this list of sites that will take your job hunt to the next level.

re.vu: customised, Interactive, Visual Online Resume Re.vu is free and easy to set up. New users can instantly import their employment history from LinkedIn with a single click, or they can enter it manually. In addition to an employment timeline, re.vu profiles can display more than a dozen infographic widgets, offering information on everything from the evolution of a user's skills to their favourite pastimes. Portfolio uploads allow users to include their best work--images, documents, or videos--as part of their re.vu profiles. Professionally designed themes and customisation options provide even more ways for users to differentiate themselves. Brand yourself within your company with WorkSimple's WorkStory, a live resume or portfolio of your accomplishments, awards, social recognition, and contributions to co-workers (similar to the new Facebook timeline). Easily share the graphical view of WorkStory and your progress with your supervisor or coworkers. Plus, with WorkSimple's recent LinkedIn integration, you can also share goals and recognition from co-workers, managers, and leadership to your LinkedIn profile instantly. WorkSimple is free for individuals. Resumebook.tv: personalised Video Resumes Resumebook.tv allows users to upload their hard copy and video resume with a special link to any future employer. Many videos can be uploaded in a professional format for specific employers. It is also private and free. Resoomay: Resume + Video Pitch + Sharing + Analytics Job seekers can record video profiles with Resoomay's built-in Web camera tool, providing employers instant understanding of the value a potential candidate could bring to the organisation. After recording, job seekers can stand out from the competition with Resoomay's personal page, where they can promote themselves through social networks. Additionally, job seekers can track emails they send to employers and discover if they've opened them, find out if recruiters are recommending them to an employer, receive feedback from an employer, and find how many people are interested in them--all for free. myJoblinx: Get a Job Through Facebook Friends myJoblinx allows job seekers to search more than three million jobs and get referred to employers via their Facebook friends. They can also opt-in to employer talent networks (Adobe, Agilent, Oak Ridge National Labs, NXP Semiconductors, and several others). By doing so, they can stay connected to companies and network with recruiters. myJoblinx is a free solution for the job seeker and charges employers on a subscription basis. Cachinko: Pandora for Your Job Search…on Facebook Cachinko is a Facebook application that allows job seekers to mix and mingle with their peers. Users can highlight jobs they like, and Cachinko will automatically serve up more jobs that are similar, like Pandora for your job search. Job seekers can join in the conversation without the risk of having unwanted eyes reading their comments. Jobzey: Social Alternative to Traditional Job Search Engines & Job Boards Within three clicks, Jobzey shows job openings at the companies that their friends and followers currently work at. This allows an unemployed individual to gain job interviews with hiring managers by going through personal contacts. Jobzey is entirely free to use, and they are currently working on additional features that will allow users to have data portability, deeper-degree searching, along with a variety of other things. Identified: Professional Brand Score Identified's search engine organizes and categorizes all professional information inside Facebook. It helps people cultivate their own unique professional brand from their education, work experience, and network. Identified's search algorithms filter through millions of user profiles by assigning each a relevance score (think of Google's page rank concept, but applied to people) based on educational background, work experience, and your network. It is a free tool. FlexJobs: Membership Site for Jobs that Promote Work-Life Balance FlexJobs lists only part-time, telecommuting, contract, and other flexible work options that promote work/life balance. Job seekers have the option to store their resume for employers to find as well as access to skills testing, resume and cover letter help, member savings discounts on resources pertaining to the job hunt, job alerts option to be emailed when an applicable job comes up and a job search checklist. FlexJobs' staff of researchers hand screens each position before posting on the site, guaranteeing each job posting is scam free and ad free. The cost of the site ranges from $14.95 for a month to $49.95 for a year. CareerBliss: Find Your Happy Workplace CareerBliss is an online career community designed to help everyone find happiness in the workplace. An information hub for everyone who works, CareerBliss offers the ability to find out what makes them happy and the ability to seek that out in other jobs or improve it. This free resource features advice articles, a job happiness assessment (The BlissFinder), salary research, job postings and alerts, company reviews, interactive company Q&A, and career trends.

