The 10 easiest countries for doing business

Ever year, TMF Group, an international professional services firm, publishes itsGlobal Benchmark Complexity Index Report, ranking countries around the world based on how complex they are for doing business from a regulatory and compliance perspective.

The research takes into consideration local legal systems, economic and political events, and cyber security risks.

As a general trend, countries with a common law framework (like the United Kingdom and many former British colonies) are considered less complex to operate in than countries with a civil law framework, like those in Europe and Latin America.

