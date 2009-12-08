Where To Eat Your Power Lunch In Silicon Valley

If you’re going to close a venture deal or hire a rock star engineer in Silicon Valley, it’s probably going to happen over lunch.



But don’t try to do both at the same place!

While a Greylock or DFJ VC partner will take to the wood-paneled environs of a place like University Cafe in Palo Alto just fine, the guy who’s going to bring your MySQL server to scale will probably prefer some Su’s Mongolian BBQ in Santa Clara.

The other kinds of lunch spot you’ll want to know are the ones where you can see and be seen by guys like Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 tried and true lunch spots that cater to the tech crowd. The spots have good food, good location, or is just where everyone flocks to.

See the 10 Silicon Valley lunch joints to meet and greet ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.