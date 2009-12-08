Where To Eat Your Power Lunch In Silicon Valley

If you’re going to close a venture deal or hire a rock star engineer in Silicon Valley, it’s probably going to happen over lunch.
But don’t try to do both at the same place!
While a Greylock or DFJ VC partner will take to the wood-paneled environs of a place like University Cafe in Palo Alto just fine, the guy who’s going to bring your MySQL server to scale will probably prefer some Su’s Mongolian BBQ in Santa Clara.
The other kinds of lunch spot you’ll want to know are the ones where you can see and be seen by guys like Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
So, without further ado, here are the 10 tried and true lunch spots that cater to the tech crowd. The spots have good food, good location, or is just where everyone flocks to.
BJ's Brewery sits right outside the Apple mothership in Cupertino. It's a common lunch meeting location for Apple employees so stick around and maybe you'll get a peek at a new Apple product.
Must try: Open-faced meatloaf sandwich
Fu Lam Mum dishes out dim sum and Chinese food in downtown Mountain View all day. Workers from the startups Ustream, Mint, Playdom, and Meebo flock here for lunch or even for a late night snack.
Must try: Shrimp and pea sprout dumplings
153 Castro Street, Mountain View
Photo: Patrick O
Fraiche Yogurt serves up hand-made frozen yogurt and Blue Bottle coffee and is a favourite spot of university students and tech workers in the area. Steve Jobs is reported to be a big fan, even sending for the yogurt during his medical recuperation.
Must try: Soy yogurt on top of oatmeal with fruit mixins
University Coffee Cafe on University Avenue in Palo Alto is the place to see and be seen. Patrons crowd here to discuss important business matters in the fancy decor while enjoying brunch.
Must try: Roasted tomato soup
