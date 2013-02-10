10 Signs That It's Time To Leave Your Job

Photo: luud_/statigr.am

Is your current job leaving you feeling blue?Even the best jobs have the chance to turn into something you no longer yearn for. Some say all good things must come to an end, but in the case of a bad job, it’s best not to put off your departure.



In spite of the economy, there are plenty of fish in the sea or, rather, other jobs available that make you happy. (Yes, even in this economy.) While everyone has a bad day at work, it’s important to understand the glaring signs guiding you in the direction of a new job.

Here are 10 signs a job break-up might be the next step in your career:

1. The company is in decline. It’s time to get out now while the ship is still afloat. Times are tough for many companies, and it’s crucial you’re aware of what’s going on at your company. If your current employer is experiencing a downward spiral, it may be time to exit swiftly.

2. You’re bored. If you’re no longer challenged at work, it’s likely your work is suffering. This might be a great time to break up with your current position and move onto something new, perhaps even within the same company. Consider having a professional, solution-driven conversation with your manager to get to the bottom of this situation.

3. Learning has ceased. Professional development is crucial throughout your career. If your work has stopped teaching you something new, it might be time to move on. Professional development is a beneficial aspect of career success and should be taken into consideration when seeking out a new position.

4. Your health is declining. Experiencing large amounts of stress, anxiety, and fear can have long-term effects on your health and bad jobs generally provide all of those. Whether physical or mental, deteriorating health isn’t something anyone should face due to their job.

5. You’ve found something new. Sometimes new employment opportunities can appear out of nowhere. While the grass certainly isn’t always greener at a new company, this is the best case scenario when it comes to leaving a position.

6. You’re having nightmares about your workplace. On-the-job dreams tend to happen to those individuals invested in their work, but it’s the recurring nightmares you should take into consideration.

7. Your gut says “go.” Trusting yourself is essential to successfully leaving a bad employment situation. If you truly believe you’d be happier at another company or in another position, it’s time to move on.

8. You and your company don’t share the same core values. Matching your values to your company’s values is a necessity when it comes to long-term employment. If your current employer doesn’t share the same visions or values as you, it might be time to seek out someone who does.

9. You’ve lost sight of your career goals. Big or small, the goals you set for your career are important. It’s easy to find yourself working at a job for longer than you’ve expected and completely veering away from your original goals. Take some time to reassess and seek out positions that will set you back on track.

10. You’re being mistreated. No one should have to deal with workplace bullying, sexual harassment, or any other kind of reprehensible behaviour. Assess your current situation and be sure to share what has been happening to you with human resources. Never be afraid to leave a position in which you are experiencing mistreatment.

Reaching your career goals often means making crucial decisions about your happiness in regard to your current position. Use these signs to help you understand if a new job is in your future.

