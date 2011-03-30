10 Signs It’s Time To Quit Your Job

Chances are if you are lucky enough to have a job, the thought of quitting sounds ridiculous.



With the unemployment rate at an all time high, most people are thanking their lucky stars to be employed.

But even in a bad economy some jobs are just not worth it.

Are there any telltale signs you should be looking for when trying to decide if you throw in the towel?

Here are 10 indications that it’s time to find a new job→

This post originally appeared at U.S. News & World Report.



You Aren't Learning Anything New Yes, you want to know how to do most of your job. But there are also things you want to be learning; otherwise you are not growing professionally. If you have stopped learning at work, it's time to find a job where you will learn new skills and grow professionally. You Never Have A Day When You Wake Up Excited To Go To Work If you wake up every morning Monday through Friday and never feel excited to go to work, that is a problem. It means you aren't enjoying your job and it is diminishing your quality of life. If you wake up every day and dread going to work, it's time to consider quitting your job. You Spend More Time Surfing the Web Than Doing Your Job When you are at work, you are supposed to be productive. Otherwise, it's a waste of your time and the company's money. If you are bored and surfing the web most of your work day, you may want to think about looking into job options where you'll get more stimulation and responsibilities. You Don't Like Most Of Your Coworkers There are always one or two coworkers in the office that most people can't stand. But if you don't like most of your coworkers, chances are your days aren't very enjoyable because you have to work with them day in and day out. If you can't stand most of your coworkers, it's time to think about finding a company whose employees you mesh with better. You Aren't Making Enough Money To Pay Your Bills If you are working your butt off and not getting paid enough to pay your bills, you might be overqualified and underpaid for your position. Go find a job that pays what you deserve. You Spend Time Looking For Other Jobs If you are spending time looking for other jobs while you are on the clock, it's obvious you want to leave your job. So keep looking for new jobs and as soon as you find a good one, take it and run. You Haven't Gotten A Raise In The Last Two Years If you work hard and benefit the company you work for, you deserve to be rewarded for that. If your boss hasn't given you a raise in the last two years, ask for one. If he or she says no, get out now. Your Boss Sucks Sometimes bosses suck. But if your boss sucks all the time and takes advantage of your time, it's time to find a new job. The Company Isn't Doing Well This sign varies from company to company. You must keep in mind that we are in a recession and if sales are down but the company isn't in jeopardy, this sign may not apply to you. However, if business is down to the point where it looks like the company is going to go under, start looking for a new job NOW! You Are Stressed All The Time You are supposed to enjoy life, not be stressed out all the time. If you spend most of your days stressed about everything that going on at work, you are not at the right job. Have we convinced you to quit? Now, check out the 11 businesses you can start in your pajamas >

