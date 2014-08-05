10 Devastating Photos Of Destruction Caused By The Earthquake In China

REUTERS/China Daily A view shows rescuers searching for survivors among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

Yesterday, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake ripped through a remote, mountainous area of China’s Yunnan province. Reports estimate the death toll to be around 390, and that number will potentially rise as workers dig through the rubble.

The quake had the deadliest effects in Yunnan, but was was felt in the bordering provinces of Guizhou and Sichuan as well.

REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

Yunnan’s Ludian county, especially the town of Longtoushan, was the most devastated. It was reported that a large portion of its buildings had collapsed.

REUTERS/Wong Campion A woman wipes her face as she waits for rescuers to search for her relatives who are buried under the collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

China has dispatched 2,500 troops to assist in the rescue efforts, which have been hindered by heavy rains and mud slides in the area. President Xi Jinping requested an “all-out effort” to find trapped citizens and save lives.

REUTERS/Wong Campion Rescuers search for survivors as they walk among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

Multiple lower magnitude aftershocks were recorded. Because of the remoteness of the areas, as well as the inclement weather, some communities in need are still cut off from outside help.

REUTERS/Stringer People walk past collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014.

This certainly isn’t the first time the area has been hit by devastating earthquakes. Less than a year ago, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake near the same area occurred, luckily with many fewer casualties. However, in April 2008, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in China’s Sichuan province took the lives of almost 90,000 people.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images Armed police and a nurse rescue the wounded after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on August 3, 2014 in Zhaotong, Yunnan province of China.

The Yunnan Civil Affairs Bureau is estimating that 1,800 people may be injured due to this most recent quake.

REUTERS/China Daily An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

Because of the rural location of the quake, many of the structures were made of less strong and substantial material, making them much more likely to collapse, according to CNN.

REUTERS/Wong Campion Rescuers and residents search for survivors among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014.

US National Security Council deputy spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan offered her condolences, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that lost their lives. The United States stands ready to assist.”

REUTERS/Wong Campion Yang Hongshun, 9, is seen at a hospital after he was injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014.

It has been estimated that some 42,000 homes were damaged, 12,000 of them being completely destroyed.

REUTERS/Stringer A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.