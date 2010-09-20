10 Secrets For Bootstrapping Your Business

Jayel Aheram via Flickr



NOTE: This post originally appeared on OPEN Forum and is republished here with permission.Freedom and the entrepreneurial spirit are concepts we pride ourselves on promoting in America. They can inspire the encourage us to become our own boss while managing our own time and life transition.

After all, it is the American dream to pursue our passions and opportunities. When making that big, professional life decision, however, unless you have an angel investor, venture capitalist, or some pre-recession style bank loans, you’re likely bootstrapping your vision yourself.

“After 10 years of working on other people’s creations, I was tired of it and bored,” says Rodrigo Gonzalez, owner of Globotrade, an international specialised battery company for forklifts. “I couldn’t see myself having a boss anymore. I wanted to manage my own time and stop giving my life to someone else to manage. I was ready to develop and work my own creations and passions and be in charge.”

The good news is you can do it too! We spoke with three bootstrapped entrepreneurs about how they pursued their professional dreams without completely breaking the bank.

