Your 10-second guide to today's Australian consumer sentiment report

The Westpac-MI consumer sentiment survey for March will be released this morning; a closely watched report that reveals expectations for the economy, consumer spending, labour market conditions and house prices in the months ahead.

Here’s the state of play.

The survey is based upon responses from 1,200 adults across Australia and is generally conducted the week prior to the results being released.

A reading of 100 is deemed neutral, meaning the number of optimists and pessimists is equal. A figure above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists while a figure below 100 suggests pessimists outnumber optimists.

In February, sentiment surged 4.3% to 101.3, the largest percentage increase seen since August 2015. It was also the equal highest level recorded since January 2014.

It left optimists outnumbering pessimists for only the fifth time in the past two years.

Rebounding stocks and a rally in the crude price were cited as the chief catalysts behind the gain, something that bodes well for today’s report given both rallied hard during the survey period.

The survey’s unemployment expectations index increased by a further 1.9%, leaving the index some 7.7% above its recent low in October 2015. A higher reading indicates that survey respondents are more pessimistic on the outlook for the labour market.

The “time to buy a dwelling” index fell 12% after increasing by 14% in January, leaving it 21% below the level of a year earlier. The separate house price expectations index, after rising 20.5% previously, also recoiled, falling by 12.5%.

Suggesting that the headline sentiment gauge may lift again today, the separate ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence index rose last week.

Westpac will release the survey at 10.30am AEDT.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the report drops.

