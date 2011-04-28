10 Politically Incorrect Truths About People

Long blonde hair, blue eyes, a slender figure, and big breasts really are the winning combination, psychologists say. All are symbols of youth and thus, fertility.

According to Miller and Kanazawa, shiny, long hair indicates years of good health (hair loses luster over time).

Blonde hair is attractive because it changes more visibly with age. Young blondes have lighter shades and, as they age, the colour darkens.

Slender women with hips are also attractive because 'they are healthier and more fertile than other women,' say Miller and Kanazawa. 'They have an easier time conceiving a child and do so at earlier ages because they have larger amounts of essential reproductive hormones.'

Large breasts also symbolise youth. According to Harvard anthropologist Frank Marlowe, 'Heavier, breasts sag more conspicuously with age than do smaller breasts. Thus they make it easier for men to judge a woman's age (and her reproductive value) by sight.'

The blue-eyed preference has to do with pupil dilation. 'It is an honest indicator of interest and attraction. And the size of the pupil is easiest to determine in blue eyes,' Miller and Kanazawa say.

Even though hair dying and breast augmentation are false symbols of youth, men are still attracted to these unnatural enhancements. It's in their genes, scientists say. Men can't help it, even when they know it's fake.