The 10 Most Terrifying Bungee Jumps In The World

Bungee jumping is one of the most thrilling, exciting, and palm sweat-inducing activities there is.

But with jumps ranging from 100 to 764 feet, not all of them are created equal — some are much scarier than others

To help thrill seekers find most terrifying jumps, FindTheBest ranked over 80 of the most popular spots around the world by height.

Here are the top 10:

10. Perrine Bridge – 500 Feet

The first jumps at the Perrine Bridge in Idaho were done by three former U.S. Army Paratroopers in 1987. Since then, the location has evolved to encompass BASE jumping as well.

9. Bhote Kosi River – 524 Feet

The jump at the Bhote Kosi River is located in Nepal, on top of a river gorge close to the Tibetan Border. Here, guests have their pick of activities, from bungee jumping, white water rafting, playing on a tandem swing, or getting some down time at a spa resort.

8. Kolnbrein Dam – 541 Feet

The Kolnbrein Dam is the tallest dam in Austria, and makes for an ideal jumping platform for adventure enthusiasts, who launch themselves into the air from a crane perched atop the massive structure.

7. Artuby Bridge – 597 Feet

Due to variable forecasts, bungy jumping from Artuby Bridge is only available under favourable weather conditions. But when the weather is right, jumpers have the pleasure of jumping from above the Arturby River in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France,which is separated from Italy by the Southern Alps.

6. Niouc Bridge – 623 Feet

At the Niouc Bridge in Switzerland, guests leap from a shaky suspended bridge instead of a solid platform. Guests also have the chance to try other activities, like zip lining or taking a ride on a giant swing.

With 320 days of sunny skies, the chances of jumping on a beautiful day are high.

5. Europabrücke – 630 Feet

The Europabrücke, simply means “Europe bridge,” in English. It’s located in the beautiful Swiss Alps of Austria, making Austria the first county to make the top 10 list twice.

4. Rio Grande Bridge – 680 Feet

With the Rio Grande Bridge in New Mexico, America joins Austria as the second country to have two bungee jumps in the top 10. However, the bridge is only accessible one day a year –its jump supervisors are based in Boise, Idaho, and only travel to New Mexico once every 365 days.

3. Bloukrans Bridge – 718 Feet

Scott Huntly set the world record in 2011 for most bungee jumps (107)in a 24 hour period at the Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa. The record was surpassed on March 21, 2014 by a man in Dubai who jumped off a 100 foot high crane151 times in one day.

Although the Bloukrans Bridge lost the record, it still hosts an impressive crowd, attracting the likes of Prince Harry and Jack Osbourne.

2. Verzasca Dam – 721 Feet

The Verzasca Dam in Switzerland is the world’s second highest jump, and makes Switzerland the third and last country to make the top ten list twice.

Here, guests can can choose from a large variety of jumps, from the classic head first style, to backwards, or feet first. There is also a night jump, with flood lights, torch flares, and of course, a starlit sky to illuminate the way.

1. Macau Tower – 764 Feet

Macau Tower in China, where guests freefall for 4-5 seconds and come within 100 feet of the ground, is the highest bungee jump in the world.

It’s not the only adrenaline inducing activity at Macau Tower.

Guests can also walk the Skywalk, where there is no handrail to steady them as they ground themselves 764 feet high on a rim that is only 1.8 meters wide.

