10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

1. Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto said Thursday that he is not the creator of bitcoin (as per Newsweek report), adding further mystery to the story of how the world’s most popular digital currency came to be.
2. Earlier today, Apple provided developers with the first beta for the upcoming release of OS X Mavericks version 10.9.3.
3. Vine has officially put a ban on all sexually explicit content.
4. Commercial drones are legal in American skies.
5. Sean Parker is no longer making new investments on behalf of Founders Fund, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm that yesterday announced that it has raised $US1 billion for its sixth fund.
6. This is the problem with having too much information.
7. Here’s a Kickstarter project that helps you make music out of junk.
8. The Bitcoin community went into a rage over the Newsweek story outing the alleged founder of Bitcoin.
9. FCC proposes to tighten up media ownership rules.
10. One year late, Facebook rolls out a new News Feed redesign.
