10 Safest Low-Cost Airlines In The World

The low-cost airline business model has only been around for a couple of decades, but it has developed a major presence in the airline business.

According to PWC, low-cost airlines account for more than 25% of the world’s aviation business.

From a pool of 449 carriers around the world, AirlineRatings.com selected the 10 safest low-cost and leisure charter airlines in the world.

To compile its list, the website evaluated each airline based on its standing with international regulators, its fatality record over the past 10 years, its results from an International Air Transportation Association(IATA) safety audit, and whether the airline’s country of origin conforms with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s 8-point safety parameters.

All of the airlines on this list passed those tests with flying colours.

Kulula: AirlineRatings.com named the South African-based carrier the best low cost airline in Africa. The website's editors praised Kulula for bringing safety, technology, and humour to affordable flying. The airline has not suffered any fatal accidents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.