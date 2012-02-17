10 Romantic Places To Propose That You Never Thought Of

A private capsule on the London Eye with truffles and champagne is one way to do it, but our suggestion is the 17th-century Monument that stands in the heart of the City of London. Climb the 311 stone steps to the top - as generations of others have before you - and see the city laid out in all its ancient-meets-cutting edge glory. The candle with its fiery orb was built to mark the Great Fire of London. There's nowhere better to suggest love's eternal flame or a brand new start.