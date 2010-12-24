10 Rock Star Tech Execs To Watch In 2011

The tech world will be hit with another year of disruption in 2011, producing new winners and losers.



For tech companies to win, it isn’t just about tapping into the hot trends.

It’s about executing.

And those who execute well are the rock stars of the tech world.

We’ve taken a look at some of the executives who are going to play outsized roles in tech in 2011. Some of them are prominent, some less, but they will all play a big role in shaping the future of technology in 2011.

