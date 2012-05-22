Check Out 10 Rising YouTube Stars You Should Know

The force is strong with The Piano Guys.

Photo: The Piano Guys / YouTube

YouTube celebrated its seventh birthday, Monday. Currently, 72 hours of video are uploaded to the media site every minute. That’s over three billion hours a month.



With an overwhelming amount of video, how do you sift through all of the content to find what’s worth watching?

Simple. Ask the site hosts themselves. That’s what we did.

With help from YouTube, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 rising stars who increase our physics knowledge, sling shoot us over water, and deliver transcendent classical and original sounds from the grasslands of Africa and the Deathstar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.