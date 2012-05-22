Check Out 10 Rising YouTube Stars You Should Know

Photo: The Piano Guys / YouTube
YouTube celebrated its seventh birthday, Monday. Currently, 72 hours of video are uploaded to the media site every minute. That’s over three billion hours a month.
With an overwhelming amount of video, how do you sift through all of the content to find what’s worth watching?
Simple. Ask the site hosts themselves. That’s what we did.
With help from YouTube, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 rising stars who increase our physics knowledge, sling shoot us over water, and deliver transcendent classical and original sounds from the grasslands of Africa and the Deathstar.
You may recognise Hannah Hart as the girl who videotaped herself cooking in her kitchen drunk, giving birth to 'My Drunk Kitchen.'
Hart uploads weekly comedy sketches of herself both drunk and sober. In addition to her kitchen debauchery, she also sings and gives advice.
Channel: youtube.com/myharto
Subscribers: 260,000+
Video views: 22.8 million
Check out My Drunk Kitchen's latest video below:
If you thought you couldn't learn anything on YouTube, you're wrong.
Henry Reich breaks down complex physics lessons in mere minutes with quick drawings, hence the channel name, Minute Physics.
Didn't understand E=mc²? Here you go. Want to know how far a second is? One whale tail swish.
If only everyone could explain science this way.
Channel: youtube.com/minutephysics
Subscribers: 306,000+
Video views: 23.5 million
Learn how far a second is below:
Devin Graham's YouTube videos combine beautiful filmmaking with accompanying music and an outdoor activity such as snow ball fighting and flying 120 feet in a human slingshot slip and slide.
The filmmaker and adventure enthusiast has been documenting his travels for two years now.
Channel: youtube.com/devinsupertramp
Subscribers: 320,000+
Video views: 61 million
Check out the world's largest rope swing below:
Violin. Rock. The two sound like the don't go together, but after you've heard Lindsey Stirling performing dubstup violin, you'll be a believer.
Stirling updates classical music by combining her sounds with powerful music videos shot in Africa, The Ice Castle in Colorado and one where she dances with her shadow.
Stirling has opened for Alan Jackson and Sean Kingston in concert.
Channel: youtube.com/lindseystomp
Subscribers: 483,000+
Video views: 75.3 million
Check out her rendition of 'We Found Love' below:
It's a tough concept trying to fit a miniature film into a few minutes, so is it possible to do it in a few seconds?
That's the idea behind Five Second Films (5SF). The videos aren't actually five seconds long. They're more like eight or nine with a few seconds for both the intro and end credits.
The group makes shorts ranging from parodies of 'The Avengers' and 'Castaway' to holidays. Though witty, it may help if you have a really short attention span since some of the videos leave you wanting more explanation.
Channel: youtube.com/5secondfilms
Subscribers: 194,000+
Video views: 97.3 million
Watch one of the channel's clips below:
The Piano Guys combine piano playing with cellos to deliver classic spins on new material such as 'A Thousand Years' and twists on new material including Coldplay's 'Paradise.'
Among their most watched include Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep' and David Guetta's 'Without You.'
Channel: youtube.com/ThePianoGuys
Subscribers: 521,000+
Video views: 88.9 million
Watch the guys' Cello Wars tribute to 'Star Wars' where they play violins with lightsabers. This is outstanding.
The channel, from creator Phil DeFranco, feels like a mix of G4 and Jon Stewart.
Described as, 'everything that should and shouldn't matter to you explained and broken apart by people who vomit words,' the team puts up five daily videos giving commentary on everything from video games to Forbe's most powerful celebs.
Channel: youtube.com/sourcefed
Subscribers: 409,000+
Video views: 97.5 million
Check out one the channel's latest videos about a 12-year-old jailed in Indiana:
Bronx-bred JR travels the world delivering his own sports report. The fanatic covers football, baseball, basketball and even boxing.
Channel: youtube.com/JRSportBrief
Subscribers: 50,000+
Video views: 48.2 million
Check out JR reporting from the desert in California:
Chester See uploads original songs and covers ('Boyfriend' and 'The Lazy Song') to his channel. In addition, he also makes skits and short films.
Channel: youtube.com/chestersee
Subscribers: 672,000+
Video views: 62.2 million
Watch his most viewed video, 'God Damn You're Beautiful' below:
Bankson provides makeup tips, fashion advice and skincare help among other beauty tips.
You probably know YouTube's beauty guru from the video that demonstrated her struggle with acne.
The now viral video landed her interviews on both 'The Today Show' and 'Good Morning America.'
Channel: youtube.com/DiamondsAndHeels14
Subscribers: 198,000+
Video views: 24.5 million
Watch her viral video below:
