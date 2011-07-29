Eight Ridiculously Expensive Pieces Of Madonna Memorabilia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Throughout her career as an international superstar, Madonna has certainly left behind some noteworthy pieces of memorabilia for her fans.Wikicollecting has compiled a list of the priciest items of Madonna’s memorabilia that have been put up for auction, from wacky costumes to risqué photos.



Incredibly, some objects with a connection to the original Material Girl fetched prices that were many times their estimated value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.